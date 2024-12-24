News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Shaheen Afridi
News
December 24, 2024 - 7:55 pm

Pakistan Speedster Voluntarily Drops Himself From South Africa Tests To Prepare for Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He will however feature in the Bangladesh Premier League

Shaheen Afridi

Star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has opted to sit out of the upcoming Test assignment against South Africa and the subsequent games in red-ball cricket in a bid to be ready for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

A source privy to the developments told PTI, “The truth is Shaheen himself requested he not be considered for Test matches until the Champions Trophy is over.”

Notably, Pakistan is set to compete in four Test matches during this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Their first red-ball challenge will be against South Africa, where Shan Masood’s team will play a two-match Test series from January 27 to December 7.

Following this, the Men in Green will face the West Indies in another two-match Test series, scheduled to take place from January 17 to 19 next year. This series will mark Pakistan’s final Test assignment in the current WTC cycle.

ALSO READ: How Virat Kohli Tackled His Glaring Weakness in India Nets Ahead of Boxing Day Test Match

Shaheen Afridi to retire from Test cricket?

On the contrary, Shaheen will feature in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), plying his trade for the Fortune Barishal. It is understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted Shaheen Afridi a no-objection certificate till January 15. Playing in the BPL can help Shaheen hone his white-ball skills ahead of the ICC event next year.

“He assured the management and board the money was very good and he would look after his fitness and workload during the event so he should be permitted to play in the league,” the source added.

Shaheen’s recent decision has now stirred speculations regarding his time in the longest format. While there has been no official confirmation about his future in the format, the recent development has certainly sparked retirement rumours about the left-arm pacer. It is understandable since Test cricket takes a lot of toll on fast bowlers and Shaheen wants to prolong his international career.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ICC Champions Trophy
Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi Test retirement

Related posts

Virat Kohli

How Virat Kohli Tackled His Glaring Weakness in India Nets Ahead of Boxing Day Test Match

Kohli has been consistently exploited by the Aussie pacers in the series.
News
24/12/2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures

India v Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai: Full Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures, Dates and Venue Details Revealed

The Final will be played on March 9.
News
24/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah

Star India Pacer Targeted for Suspect Bowling Action; Under Scanner Ahead of Boxing Day Test

He was previously suspected for his action after the series opener in Perth.
News
24/12/2024
Shubman Gill was hit on his hand while practising in the net session on Tuesday (December 24) to give more injury scares to the team.

India’s Injury Woes Worsen! Star Batter Hit on Hands in Nets Before the Boxing Day Test

He sustained the blow while facing Mohammed Siraj and shook his hand immediately in pain.
News
24/12/2024
Dale Steyn has clarified the situation and explained how things work when the pitches are allotted for the net sessions.

Dale Steyn Reacts to Accusations of Australia Providing Substandard Training Wickets to India During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Dale Steyn has clarified the situation and explained how things work when the pitches are allotted for the net sessions.
News
24/12/2024
Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, dissected how MS Dhoni operated on the field and what made him successful as a captain.

Ashwin Reveals MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Mantra Behind Immense Success

Ravichandran Ashwin will play with MS Dhoni again in IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
News
24/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy