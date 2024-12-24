Star India Pacer Targeted for Suspect Bowling Action; Under Scanner Ahead of Boxing Day Test

He was previously suspected for his action after the series opener in Perth.

The Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) is currently poised at 1-1 as the teams head into the decisive Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Ahead of the crucial clash, talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been targeted by an Australian commentator for his bowling action.

Bumrah had previously come under the scanner after the series opener in Perth, where the speedster put up an exemplary bowling display, leading India to a 295-run win. However, cricket experts dismissed these concerns, offering a detailed clarification of Bumrah’s bowling action.

Now, once again, the speculations have been fueled, this time by a veteran Australian sports commentator Ian Maurice.

He took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and publicly raised questions about Bumrah’s bowling action, accusing cricket authorities of not being strict enough due to a fear of being politically incorrect.

Maurice wrote on X, “Why has no one questioned the delivery of India paceman Bumrah? Is it not politically correct these days? I’m not saying he’s throwing but at least the position of the arm at the point of delivery should be analyzed. Nine would have had it under the microscope some years ago.”

Why has no one questioned the delivery of India paceman Bumrah? Is it not politically correct these days? I'm not saying he's throwing but at least the position of the arm at the point of delivery should be analyzed. Nine would have had it under the microscope some years ago — Ian Maurice (@ian_maurice) December 22, 2024

Why Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action is not considered illegal?

According to the rules, when the release arm is above the vertical, the elbow must not bend beyond 15 degrees. In Bumrah’s case, the forward flexion of the arm is evident, which qualifies as hyperextension. This type of forward bend is permissible for individuals with hyper-mobile joints.

Hyperextension refers to a movement that aligns with the natural direction of motion, rather than downward or sideways. This is why Bumrah’s bowling action is deemed legal, as it complies with the guidelines concerning hypermobility.

Jasprit Bumrah has once again been a standout performer in the ongoing BGT, currently topping the charts with 21 wickets in six innings at a stellar average of 10.90.

