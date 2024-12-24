News
Shubman Gill was hit on his hand while practising in the net session on Tuesday (December 24) to give more injury scares to the team.
News
December 24, 2024 - 12:19 pm

India’s Injury Woes Worsen! Star Batter Hit on Hands in Nets Before the Boxing Day Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He sustained the blow while facing Mohammed Siraj and shook his hand immediately in pain.

Shubman Gill was hit on his hand while practising in the net session on Tuesday (December 24) to give more injury scares to the team.

A video posted by Revsportz showed Shubman Gill was hit on his hand while practising in the net session on Tuesday (December 24) to give more injury scares to the team. He sustained the blow while facing Mohammed Siraj and shook his hand immediately in pain.

Siraj soon reached out to him to check if the injury was serious and had a quick word with him before the team physio joined. Later, Siraj went to bowl again, and Gill continued batting, which indicates the blow wasn’t severe enough to raise significant concerns or rule him out of the Boxing Day Test.

Gill already missed a Test match in Perth due to a broken thumb, so he must be cautious while going through his practice drills. Hopefully, he will be fine before the next game and the pain subsides.

Also Read: Dale Steyn Reacts to Accusations of Australia Providing Substandard Training Wickets to India During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

The Indian team practised on a fresh wicket today after training on used wickets, which were low and slow, in the previous two net sessions, unlike the surface anticipated for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Hence, there might be some extra bounce and zip in the track, which played a role in hitting Gill on his hand in the nets.

Injury concerns for India before the Boxing Day Test

The net sessions of the Indian team have been marred by plenty of injury concerns, including the captain Rohit Sharma himself. Rohit was hit on his knee and required some attention from the physio before Akash Deep took a blow on his arm while batting.

Gill has raised concerns for the team, especially since he broke his thumb earlier in the series. Rohit and Akash are confirmed to be injury-free and will feature in the next fixture, while Gill should also be fine since there’s still some time left at the start of the match.

India are already missing the likes of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav due to injuries and can’t afford any more injuries. Gill plays a vital role at No.3 and has previously done decently at this venue.

The fourth Test between Australia and India will begin on Thursday (December 26) in Melbourne. The series is currently levelled at 1-1.

