Mohammed Shami ruled out of Border Gavaskar Trophy
News
December 23, 2024 - 5:47 pm

Big Blow for India As Pacer Ruled Out of Borer-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The BCCI confirmed the news via an official press release.

Mohammed Shami ruled out of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Talismanic India pacer Mohammed Shami, who was anticipated to join the Indian team for the final two Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test matches, has now been ruled out in a recent development. The news was confirmed via an official press release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC).

The BCCI statement read, “Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

Shami was rehabbing from a right-heel injury but has now completely recovered from the heel problem. However, it’s now an issue in his left knee that has kept him from travelling to Australia.

ALSO READ: Rohit, Kohli’s Team Beaten by India Youngster’s Team in Practice Session, Awarded Cash Prize [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami gets swelling in his left knee

Shami has been putting in the hard yards in a bid to make a faster comeback. He made his return to competitive cricket while playing for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, and then went onto play all nine games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

The increased bowling load has now taken a toll on Shami’s left knee, which has shown slight swelling due to the increased strain on the joint. The Indian board however, assured that the swelling is on expected, given the heightened bowling activity after a long break.

The BCCI further mentioned that Shami’s knee will require more time to heal, and his future participation in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bengal will be determined by the progress of his recovery.

India could have really benefitted from Shami’s appearance in the BGT, especially with the series tied at 1-1 and two decisive games left.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Mohammed Shami

