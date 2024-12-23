News
December 23, 2024 - 3:28 pm

Rohit, Kohli’s Team Beaten by India Youngster’s Team in Practice Session, Awarded Cash Prize [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The players had to target stumps, with different sizes of stumps available.

The Indian team is gearing up for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) with some intense fielding drills, however with an interesting twist. In a video shared by BCCI across their social media handles, the players could be seen getting involved in a fun drill with fielding coach T Dilip.

The players had to target stumps, with different sizes of stumps available. The bigger stump had one point while the smaller stump had two points, and the ball in the center had four points. 

Dilip said in the video, “The key objective for me today was getting all together and making sure that before we kick off into the nets we get some energy going and together as a group when we work its outstanding.”

The players were divided into three groups, with Sarfaraz Khan leading Group 1, while Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel captained the other two groups. While Virat Kohli was in Sarfaraz’s team, India skipper Rohit Sharma was named in Sarj’s squad.

Check the video below.

ALSO READ: ‘Na Batter Ko Match Mai Ready Hone Dete Ho, Na Practice Mein’ – Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Remark on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Bowling in Nets

T Dilip announced a cash reward of $300

T. Dilip highlighted that a cash reward of $300 was introduced to add a competitive edge to the activity.

Dilip explained that players thrive on competition, and appointing young players as captains helped foster better team cohesion and camaraderie. While the players displayed teamwork and competitive spirit, it was Dhruv Jurel’s group that eventually emerged as the winners, outclassing Rohit Sharma and Kohli’s teams.

Speaking about the BGT series, after clinching victory in the first Test in Perth, India suffered a significant loss in the second Test in Adelaide as the home team staged a strong comeback to equalize the series. The third Test at The Gabba, affected by frequent rain delays, concluded in a draw.

With the series tied at 1-1, the fourth Test in Melbourne holds immense significance ahead of the final match in Sydney.

