‘Na Batter Ko Match Mai Ready Hone Dete Ho, Na Practice Mein’ – Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Remark on Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Bowling in Nets

Jasprit Bumrah has been a class apart from every other bowler and is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah was breathing fire in the net session ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He bowled at full tilt and troubled almost every batter facing him in the nets, showing why he has been in such great form.

However, the best part came when Rishabh Pant came to have a crack against Bumrah in the nets, and the speedster continued bowling with full rhythm. According to a Times of India (TOI) report, Rishabh was at his cheeky best when Bumrah rushed him with a good-length delivery that skidded after pitching.

“Na batsman [batter] ko match mai ready hone dete ho, na practice mein (you don’t allow the batter to get ready in match or practice,” stated Pant.

Bumrah had a wry smile on his face after hearing Pant’s comments, and the batter was absolutely spot-on, for the Indian speedster has literally been unplayable throughout this year. He kept bowling at full tilt and chatted with other batters, especially the two openers – KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who were also beaten by Bumrah’s accuracy during the nets.

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of this series

Jasprit Bumrah has been a class apart from every other bowler and is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series. He has 21 wickets at an average of 10.90 and a strike rate of 25.14 in three games.

Further, he also has two five-wicket hauls and might add more in the coming games. While other Indian bowlers have looked flat at times, Bumrah has kept bowling with the same accuracy and intensity and brought regular breakthroughs.

Also Read: More Drama! Indian Team Unhappy With the Quality of Practice Pitches Before the Boxing Day Test: Reports

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma has given him extended spells to get wickets and break partnerships. To Bumrah’s credit, he has done the job almost every time and is the main reason India are still alive in the series.

He was instrumental in India’s epic win in Perth in the opening fixture. The tracks in Melbourne have changed lately, and pacers get more assistance off the deck due to the curators leaving more grass, so Bumrah’s role will be massive again in the Boxing Day Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.