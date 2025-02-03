News
News
Last updated: February 3, 2025

‘He Opened My Eyes…’ – Joe Root Reveals Who Played a Major Factor in Changing His Batting Mantra

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Star England batter Joe Root claimed that it was Brendon McCullum who broadened his horizon when it came to bringing a change in his game. The England head coach brought the Bazball revolution in Test cricket and is now also the coach of the white-ball setup.

Root has gotten a call-up to England’s Champions Trophy squad and will play his first ODI after the 2023 World Cup in the series against India. Brendon McCullum has shown that faith in Root by recalling him into the squad and it is a plus that Root has had a great run in the SA20 2025 season for the Paarl Royals.

Joe Root credits Brendon McCullum for clarity

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo in Paarl, Joe Root shed light on Brendon McCullum’s importance in changing his game and claimed that the England head coach gave his batting a whole new dimension. Root has enjoyed playing more shots than he used to before and feels McCullum has played a huge role in making that happen.

“He’s opened my eyes to looking at the game slightly differently, which at 31 or 32 years old, when Baz came in, is a really refreshing thing. To marry that with the experience that I already had was really quite exciting. I feel it’s added quite a lot to my own game, about how you look at managing different bowlers,” Root said about McCullum.

Also Read:

Joe Root on bowling and being that extra option for England

Joe Root has claimed that he would be more than happy to take up the responsibility of bowling if called upon by his captain during the ODI series in India followed by the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Root bowled in six out of the eight matches he played for the Paarl Royals and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of just seven. He believes he could make a difference to the England side if called upon to bowl by Jos Buttler.

“All you want to do is give your captain more options. So if someone’s having a rough time of it or being targeted, then it’s another option. If there’s a really good match-up, then you never know, you might get an opportunity. More than anything, if it can help balance the side or if it can give you more options within the innings, then that can only be a good thing,” Root opined.

