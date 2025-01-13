Why was George Linde Not Picked In South Africa’s Squad For Champions Trophy 2025

The allrounder recently made a comeback in international cricket

Just a month ago, George Linde made headlines with a tale akin to a superhero redemption arc. The allrounder missed the team bus ahead of the first T20I against Pakistan at Kingsmead and had to be escorted alone by a whole security cordon. Linde felt a stab of embarrassment for burdening others because of his mistake.

He quickly compensated for his goof-up in a matter of few hours by slamming 48 off 24 balls with the bat and claimed 4-21 to win the game for South Africa by 11 runs.

After making his international debut in 2020, Linde was out of the national side for three years. The series against Pakistan was his lifeline to claim a place in South Africa’s squad for Champions Trophy 2025. He also has the numbers to back it up, having scored 379 runs from just six innings and five wickets in the ongoing CSA 4-Day Division 1 tournament. He was also impressive for Western Province in the CSA T20 Challenge with 171 runs and nine wickets in eight matches.

However, the 33-year-old’s dream of an ODI comeback after four years crashed after being left out of the 15-man Champions Trophy squad.

Skillset similarity with Keshav Maharaj

Being a left-arm finger spinner puts Linde in direct competition with vice-captain Keshav Maharaj who is expected to lead the spin department in Pakistan.

The vast difference in experience is clear as Linde has played just two ODIs in his career, while Maharaj has played 17 ODIs in Asia alone, claiming 24 wickets at an average of 25.

Maharaj also has led South Africa previously in sub-continental conditions which further distances Linde from a playing XI spot.

South Africa’s many allrounders and hitters

The Proteas have no dearth of allrounders, be it the fast-bowling type or spinners. The likes of Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen have been regulars in the national side for the past three years.

Linde is a capable hitter and has shown it in his recent performances in South Africa’s domestic circuit. But South Africa are all stacked with big hitters. Hienrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs have all featured heavily in franchise cricket in the subcontinent and possess the know-how to play in these conditions.

Linde also played in Pakistan in the Pakistan Premier League for Lahore Qalanders and in the Bangladesh Premier League for Sylhet Strikers. But less than seven matches in these tournaments cannot prompt the selectors to offer Linde a spot in the Champions Trophy.

There is still hope for the Cape Town native. Firstly, it would take an extraordinary season in the ongoing SA20 and a vacant slot in the preliminary squad by ICC’s deadline date of February 12. Linde has begun well in the SA20, scoring 71 runs in the first two games for MI Cape Town. He needs luck with the other part.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

