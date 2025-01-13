News
Shreyas Iyer
News
January 13, 2025 - 3:13 pm

‘Ready To Bat Anywhere’: Out-of-Favour India Batter Sends Message to Selectors for a Spot in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was snubbed from BCCI's central contract.

Shreyas Iyer

Dynamic right-hander Shreyas Iyer, who was snubbed from BCCI’s central contract has made a desperate claim to secure a berth for India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Iyer was one of the top performers the last time India played a 50-overs ICC tournament, which was the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 30-year-old managed 530 runs in 11 games at an excellent average of 66.25.

However, he struggled in ODIs post- World Cup, managing an average of 22.50 in four outings.

Speaking about his CT2025 ambitions, Shreyas Iyer highlighted his contributions in the ODI World Cup and opened up on his willingness in being flexible with batting at any position.

Shreyas Iyer sends message to selectors for a berth in Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Iyer said, “I’m flexible and ready to bat anywhere in the batting order. KL and I, we played that important role in the middle during the World Cup. We had a great season together. It was just the last bit [the final] that we couldn’t execute the way we wanted to. It will be a proud moment for me if I were to be picked in the Champions Trophy [side] to represent the country.”

Shreyas Iyer, who also became the second-most expensive player in IPL history after being bought by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crores was recently announced as the skipper of the franchise for the next cycle.

If selected for the forthcoming ICC tournament, Iyer’s primary goal will be to secure a national contract and reclaim his position in the other two formats. The upcoming IPL season also offers him a chance to achieve this through consistent performances both as a batter and as a captain.

