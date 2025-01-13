South Africa Brings Back KKR, RCB Stars, Names 15-Member Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Interestingly, both players had missed the entire home international season with injuries.

The South African management has decided to bring back their premier pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi as they named their 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Notably, both Nortje and Ngidi found suitors during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction in November last year, getting picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) respectively.

However, including the pace duo was an interesting call by Cricket South Africa (CSA), especially since both cricketers missed the entire home international season with injuries. Nortje was out with a broken toe, while Ngidi had a groin injury.

Ten players from the Proteas 2023 ODI World Cup squad included in CT 2025 squad

The 15-member squad, captained by Temba Bavuma, features ten players from the team that reached the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, and Ryan Rickleton are set to make their debut in a senior ICC tournament.

🚨SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



White-ball head coach Rob Walter has today announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be played in Pakistan from 19 February – 09 March.



One-Day International captain Temba Bavuma will lead the full-strength squad, which… pic.twitter.com/Bzt0rqjveG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 13, 2025

South Africa is placed in Group B of the ICC event and will kick off their campaign against Afghanistan in Karachi on February 21. Their second match is scheduled against Australia in Rawalpindi on February 25, followed by their final group-stage game against England on March 1.

The top two teams from Groups A and B will advance to the semi-finals. The 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19, will be hosted by Pakistan and the UAE. This marks the tournament’s return after an eight-year hiatus, with Pakistan being the defending champions.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

