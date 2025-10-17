Jonathan Trott Set To Part Ways With Afghanistan After T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, whose contract was extended in December last year till the end of 2025 after a highly successful 2024, is set to part ways with the team. According to a The Cricketer report, the former England cricketer turned coach will exit after the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next year.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will have a tall task of finding the ideal replacement, given Trott’s highly promising stint.

For the unversed, Trott had initially come onboard on July 2022 with an 18-month stint that was renewed by a year in January 2024 followed by another renewal later that year.

