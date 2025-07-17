News
Longest Gap Between Test Appearances Karun Nair Liam Dawson ENG vs IND Test series
news

Longest Gap Between Test Appearances — After Karun Nair, Another Player Set To Enter List From ENG vs IND Test Series

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

He last played a Test match in 2017.

Longest Gap Between Test Appearances Karun Nair Liam Dawson ENG vs IND Test series

Veteran spinner Liam Dawson is set join the top 10 list of players with longest gap between Test appearances should he play the fourth Test against India that starts from July 23 at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Dawson returns to the England Test side for the first time since 2017. He last played a Test for England in July 2017 against South Africa. Dawson replaces the injured spinner Shoaib Bashir in the England squad, with the latter being ruled out of the rest of the Test series against India due to a finger injury.

Liam Dawson enters top 10 list of players with longest gap between Test appearances

Former England spinner Gareth Batty leads the list of players with longest gap between Test appearances, having missed 142 Tests between 2005 and 2016. Gareth Batty last featured in the England Test playing XI during an away series against India in 2016. That series also happened to be the same series wherein Liam Dawson made his Test debut.

Karun Nair slammed a triple century during the Chennai Test against England in 2016, which was Dawson’s Test debut. Interestingly, even Karun Nair made a return to the India Test side after eight years recently.

ALSO READ:

Prior to featuring in the first Test against England in June, Karun had played a Test for India in March 2017 against Australia. He features in 22nd place in the list, returning to the Test playing XI after eight years and 90 days and having missed 77 Tests. Two other Indians, Jaydev Unadkat and Dinesh Karthik, however, feature in the top 10 players of the said list.

Should Dawson not feature for England in the fourth Test against India but play the fifth Test, he will go level with Derek Shackleton in joint-third as far as England players are concerned, and joint-sixth player overall.

Players With Longest Gap Between Test Appearances

Player Team From ToTime span No. of Tests missed
Gareth Batty England June 5, 2005October 20, 201611 years 137 days142
Jaydev Unadkat India December 20, 2010December 22, 202212 years 2 days118
Martin BicknellEngland August 9, 1993August 21, 200310 years 12 days 114
Floyd ReiferWest Indies January 18, 1999July 9, 200910 years 172 days109
Younis Ahmed Pakistan November 2, 1969 February 21, 198717 years 111 days104
Derek ShackletonEnglandNovember 7, 1951June 20, 196311 years 225 days103
Liam Dawson*England July 17, 2017July 22, 2025 8 years 5 days 102*
Les JacksonEngland July 26, 1949July 6, 196111 years 345 days96
Fawad Alam PakistanNovember 28, 2009August 13, 202010 years 259 days88
Dinesh Karthik India January 21, 2010June 14, 20188 years 144 days87
*If Liam Dawson plays the fourth Test against India

India look to level the series again

After their series-levelling win at Edgbaston in the second Test, India went down to England by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s. The visitors were set a target of 193, but were bundled out for 170 with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s (61*) fighting knock going in vain.

India will look to level the five-match series when the fourth Test gets underway in Manchester from July 23.

Cricket
England
England vs India
Karun Nair
Liam Dawson
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

