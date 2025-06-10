News
Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details
news

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch the MP T20 League Tournament?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 10, 2025 - 5 min read

Viewers can watch the matches of the MP T20 League 2025 live on JioHotstar and FanCode.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 will begin on 12th June at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. After a successful debut season, the tournament returns with even more excitement. It has quickly turned into a key platform for local cricket talent in Madhya Pradesh. Many players have used this stage to shine and get noticed. Some have even moved on to bigger opportunities like the IPL.

The organisers originally scheduled the tournament to begin on May 27 in Indore, right after the IPL, which was set to end on May 25. But when the IPL got delayed and the monsoon arrived early, they shifted the league back to Gwalior. Gwalior had also hosted the first season last year. They made this change to avoid weather issues and ensure the matches take place on time.

This season, the men’s competition has increased from five to seven teams. This shows how quickly the league is expanding. It is being organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA). The GDCA is working under the guidance of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

The men’s teams taking part again this season are Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, and Indore Pink Panthers. Jabalpur Royal Lions are the defending champions. They had defeated Bhopal Leopards in the final of the previous edition.

Two new teams have joined the league this season which are Chambal Ghariyals and Bundelkhand Bulls. These teams are from the Chambal and Bundelkhand areas of Madhya Pradesh. Both teams will take part in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The league will start on 12th June with the first match between Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals. The final will take place on 24th June.

Where will the MP T20 League 2025 matches take place?

The matches of the MP T20 League 2025 will take place at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Where to watch the MP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming?

Viewers can watch the matches of the MP T20 League 2025 live on JioHotstar and FanCode.

Where to watch the MP T20 League 2025 Live on TV?

The MP T20 League 2025 Live Telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 Complete Schedule

DateMatch DetailsTimeVenue
Jun 12, ThuGwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals, 1st Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 13, FriJabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards, 2nd Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 13, FriBundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars, 3rd Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 14, SatRewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs, 4th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 14, SatIndore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions, 5th Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 15, SunIndore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals, 6th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 15, SunBhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls, 7th Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 16, MonChambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars, 8th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 16, MonGwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions, 9th Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 17, TueGwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls, 10th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 17, TueRewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards, 11th Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 18, WedBundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers, 12th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 18, WedJabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals, 13th Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 19, ThuChambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards, 14th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 19, ThuIndore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs, 15th Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 20, FriJabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars, 16th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 20, FriBhopal Leopards vs Gwalior Cheetahs, 17th Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 21, SatBundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions, 18th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 21, SatRewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers, 19th Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 22, SunBhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers, 20th Match3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 22, SunChambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls, 21st Match7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 23, MonTBC vs TBC, 1st Semi Final (1 vs 4)3:00 PMGwalior
Jun 23, MonTBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi Final (2 vs 3)7:30 PMGwalior
Jun 24, TueTBC vs TBC, Final8:00 PMGwalior

ALSO READ:

MP T20 League 2025 Full Squads

Bundelkhand Bulls: Abhisekh Mavi, Aman Solanki, Aryan Tiwari, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Shubham Kaithwas, Somu Singh Sikarwar, Vivek Sharma, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawli, Aman Yadav, Avesh Khan, Divyanshu Yadav, Karan Tahliyani, Priyanshu Shukla, Sagar Sharma, Saumy Pandey

Chambal Ghariyals: Aporve Dwivedi, Harpreet Singh, Rudransh Singh, Suraj Sengar, Akash Rajawat, Ankush Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Raj Dabi, Shubham Sharma, Tripuresh Singh, Vineet Rawat, Aman Bhadoriya, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Nayanraj Mewada, Rohit Rajawat

Bhopal Leopards: Abid Ur Rehman, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Harsh Dixit, Kartik Parihar, Kuldeep Gehi, Shivang Kumar, Yash Dubey, Aniket Verma, Ayush Mankar, Himanshu Shinde, Kunal Rai, Madhav Tiwari, Shubham Kushwah, Gourav Pichoniya, Akshay Singh, Arshad Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Roshan Kewat

Gwalior Cheetahs: Harshvardhan Hardia, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Chouhan, Varun Shinde, Ajay Mishra, Anvesh Chawla, Arpit Patel, Mangesh Yadav, Parth Chaudhary, Parth Sahani, Prarabdha Mishra, Vikas Sharma, Akash Raghuvanshi, Inder Singh Banjara, Rakesh Thakur, Anant Dubey, Suraj Yadav, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Indore Pink Panthers: Akhil Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Jain, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Lucky Mishra, Masoom Raza, Shubham Rathore, Venkatesh Iyer, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Arpit Gaud, Mehfooz Patel, Rahul Chandrol, Aviral Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mihir Hirwani, Parush Mandal, Pawam Nirwani, Sidhant Agrawal

Rewa Jaguars: Atharv Mahajan, Mukul Raghav, Parth Goswami, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Jaydev Singh, Pranjul Puri, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Deshmukh, Harshvardhan Singh, Kanishk Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Tiwari, Ramveer Gujjar, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Surana, Shivam Shukla

Jabalpur Royal Lions: Adheer Pratap Singh, Akarsh Singh, Atul Kushwah, Dharmesh Patel, Anubhav Agarwal, Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Singh, Saransh Jain, Taanishq Yadav, Abhishek Bhandari, Siddharth Patidar, Ankit Kushwah, Pankaj Patel, Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada

