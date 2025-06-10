Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch the MP T20 League Tournament?

Viewers can watch the matches of the MP T20 League 2025 live on JioHotstar and FanCode.

The Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 will begin on 12th June at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. After a successful debut season, the tournament returns with even more excitement. It has quickly turned into a key platform for local cricket talent in Madhya Pradesh. Many players have used this stage to shine and get noticed. Some have even moved on to bigger opportunities like the IPL.

The organisers originally scheduled the tournament to begin on May 27 in Indore, right after the IPL, which was set to end on May 25. But when the IPL got delayed and the monsoon arrived early, they shifted the league back to Gwalior. Gwalior had also hosted the first season last year. They made this change to avoid weather issues and ensure the matches take place on time.

This season, the men’s competition has increased from five to seven teams. This shows how quickly the league is expanding. It is being organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA). The GDCA is working under the guidance of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

The men’s teams taking part again this season are Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, and Indore Pink Panthers. Jabalpur Royal Lions are the defending champions. They had defeated Bhopal Leopards in the final of the previous edition.

Two new teams have joined the league this season which are Chambal Ghariyals and Bundelkhand Bulls. These teams are from the Chambal and Bundelkhand areas of Madhya Pradesh. Both teams will take part in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The league will start on 12th June with the first match between Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals. The final will take place on 24th June.

Where will the MP T20 League 2025 matches take place?

The matches of the MP T20 League 2025 will take place at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Where to watch the MP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming?

Viewers can watch the matches of the MP T20 League 2025 live on JioHotstar and FanCode.

Where to watch the MP T20 League 2025 Live on TV?

The MP T20 League 2025 Live Telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 Complete Schedule

Date Match Details Time Venue Jun 12, Thu Gwalior Cheetahs vs Chambal Ghariyals, 1st Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 13, Fri Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards, 2nd Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 13, Fri Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars, 3rd Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 14, Sat Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs, 4th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 14, Sat Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions, 5th Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 15, Sun Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals, 6th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 15, Sun Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls, 7th Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 16, Mon Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars, 8th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 16, Mon Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions, 9th Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 17, Tue Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls, 10th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 17, Tue Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards, 11th Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 18, Wed Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers, 12th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 18, Wed Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals, 13th Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 19, Thu Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards, 14th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 19, Thu Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs, 15th Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 20, Fri Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars, 16th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 20, Fri Bhopal Leopards vs Gwalior Cheetahs, 17th Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 21, Sat Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions, 18th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 21, Sat Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers, 19th Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 22, Sun Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers, 20th Match 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 22, Sun Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls, 21st Match 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 23, Mon TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi Final (1 vs 4) 3:00 PM Gwalior Jun 23, Mon TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi Final (2 vs 3) 7:30 PM Gwalior Jun 24, Tue TBC vs TBC, Final 8:00 PM Gwalior

MP T20 League 2025 Full Squads

Bundelkhand Bulls: Abhisekh Mavi, Aman Solanki, Aryan Tiwari, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Shubham Kaithwas, Somu Singh Sikarwar, Vivek Sharma, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawli, Aman Yadav, Avesh Khan, Divyanshu Yadav, Karan Tahliyani, Priyanshu Shukla, Sagar Sharma, Saumy Pandey

Chambal Ghariyals: Aporve Dwivedi, Harpreet Singh, Rudransh Singh, Suraj Sengar, Akash Rajawat, Ankush Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Raj Dabi, Shubham Sharma, Tripuresh Singh, Vineet Rawat, Aman Bhadoriya, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Nayanraj Mewada, Rohit Rajawat

Bhopal Leopards: Abid Ur Rehman, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Harsh Dixit, Kartik Parihar, Kuldeep Gehi, Shivang Kumar, Yash Dubey, Aniket Verma, Ayush Mankar, Himanshu Shinde, Kunal Rai, Madhav Tiwari, Shubham Kushwah, Gourav Pichoniya, Akshay Singh, Arshad Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Roshan Kewat

Gwalior Cheetahs: Harshvardhan Hardia, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Chouhan, Varun Shinde, Ajay Mishra, Anvesh Chawla, Arpit Patel, Mangesh Yadav, Parth Chaudhary, Parth Sahani, Prarabdha Mishra, Vikas Sharma, Akash Raghuvanshi, Inder Singh Banjara, Rakesh Thakur, Anant Dubey, Suraj Yadav, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Indore Pink Panthers: Akhil Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Jain, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Lucky Mishra, Masoom Raza, Shubham Rathore, Venkatesh Iyer, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Arpit Gaud, Mehfooz Patel, Rahul Chandrol, Aviral Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mihir Hirwani, Parush Mandal, Pawam Nirwani, Sidhant Agrawal

Rewa Jaguars: Atharv Mahajan, Mukul Raghav, Parth Goswami, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Jaydev Singh, Pranjul Puri, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Deshmukh, Harshvardhan Singh, Kanishk Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Tiwari, Ramveer Gujjar, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Surana, Shivam Shukla

Jabalpur Royal Lions: Adheer Pratap Singh, Akarsh Singh, Atul Kushwah, Dharmesh Patel, Anubhav Agarwal, Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Singh, Saransh Jain, Taanishq Yadav, Abhishek Bhandari, Siddharth Patidar, Ankit Kushwah, Pankaj Patel, Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.