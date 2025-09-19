News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Massive Blow for Australia as Key Batter Phoebe Litchfield Ruled Out of 3rd IND-W vs AUS-W ODI, Participation in Women's World Cup 2025 Under Doubt
news

Massive Blow for Australia as Key Batter Ruled Out of 3rd IND-W vs AUS-W ODI, Participation in Women’s World Cup 2025 Under Doubt

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 19, 2025
3 min read

Australia will kickoff their ICC Women's World Cup campaign against New Zealand.

Massive Blow for Australia as Key Batter Phoebe Litchfield Ruled Out of 3rd IND-W vs AUS-W ODI, Participation in Women's World Cup 2025 Under Doubt

Star Australian player Phoebe Litchfield is set to miss the third and final ODI fixture against India on September 20 due to an injury. This could be a major blow for the defending champions Australia just on the verge of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

The marquee event hosted by India and Sri Lanka is all set to commence on September 30. According to RevSportz, the batter has sustained a quadricep strain and will not take part in the series decider in Delhi, which is evenly poised at 1-1. Previously, she had also missed the second match due to the same injury.

Phoebe Litchfield Top Scored in INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI

Earlier, the opener became the highest run-getter for Australia with an 80-ball 88 in the first match of the series. Her innings included a total of 14 boundaries. The visitors had eventually won the match by eight wickets. However, hosts India also made a stunning comeback in the following fixture to thrash Australia by 102 runs, which is the team’s biggest loss ever by the margin of runs.

However, Litchfield was coming on the back of a great run of form after a spectacular season in The Hundred 2025. She notched up 292 runs in 10 matches, averaging 41.71, at a fiery strike rate of 157.83 to guide the Northern Superchargers Women to their maiden title in the 100-ball tournament. They defeated The Hundred 2023 champions, the Southern Brave Women, in the Final.

Notably, she had surpassed the former Australia skipper and the latest ICC Women’s World Cup-winning captain, Meg Lanning, by just five runs in the leading run-scorers list to achieve the feat. The latter, who represented the inaugural edition winners Oval Invincibles Women, scored 287 runs in eight fixtures.

ALSO READ:

Australia to Kickstart ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Against New Zealand

Alyssa Healy and Co. will kickoff their title defense against the latest ICC T20 World Cup champions, New Zealand, in the second fixture of the event in Indore. Ahead of that, the side will also play a warm-up match against England on September 27 in Bengaluru.

Notably, the much-anticipated clash between Australia and the 2017 runner-up India will take place on October 12 in Vishakhapatnam. The 50-over tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with each of the eight teams clashing once against the others in the group stage. The top four sides in the points table will advance to the knockouts.

Australia Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup
Australia Women
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
India women vs Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

Related posts

Matthew Wade Gujarat Titans coach Australia

Gujarat Titans Coach Smashes 65-Ball Hundred In Australia

He won the IPL 2022 title with Gujarat Titans.
5:13 pm
Aditya Ighe
Indian-origin Oman Player Vinayak Shukla Idolises MS Dhoni, Eager to Meet Former Teammate Kuldeep Yadav in Asia Cup 2025

Indian-origin Oman Player Idolises MS Dhoni, Eager to Meet Former Teammate Kuldeep Yadav in Asia Cup 2025

India have already qualified for the Super Fours of the ACC Asia Cup 2025.
4:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
Head Coach Daren Sammy Outlines How West Indies Can Pull Off a New Zealand-Style Test Series Win in India

Head Coach Daren Sammy Outlines How West Indies Can Pull Off a New Zealand-Style Test Series Win in India

Daren Sammy said the key to winning in India is taking 20 wickets.
2:38 pm
Sagar Paul
Australia Star Josh Inglis Ruled Out of Overseas T20I Series Against New Zealand, Another Wicketkeeper Alex Carey Named As Replacement

Australia Star Ruled Out of Overseas T20I Series Against New Zealand, Another Wicketkeeper Named As Replacement

The three-match T20I series will kickstart on October 1.
6:19 pm
Sreejita Sen
Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Mendis Take Sri Lanka Into Super 4s As Mohammad Nabi's Exploits Wasted: Key Highlights From SL vs AFG In Asia Cup 2025

Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Mendis Take Sri Lanka Into Super 4s As Mohammad Nabi’s Exploits Wasted: Key Highlights From SL vs AFG In Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified for the Super 4s.
11:51 pm
Amogh Bodas
Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Conversation with Gautam Gambhir as He Warmed Bench on England Tour

Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Conversation with Gautam Gambhir as He Warmed Bench on England Tour

He is currently the second highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025.
11:16 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.