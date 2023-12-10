Star IPL players decline central Windies contract, remain available for T20Is

Three prominent West Indies players have opted out of central contracts, as disclosed by the country's cricket board on Sunday (December 10).

Three prominent West Indies players have opted out of central contracts, as disclosed by the country's cricket board on Sunday (December 10). Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers have declined central contracts from West Indies amid an ongoing power struggle between the players and the board.

The West Indies cricket team has experienced a gradual decline over the last 2-3 years, culminating in their failure to qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite this, the Windies cricket board has assured that the three players will remain available for all T20I matches for the side. West Indies is set to co-host the T20 World Cup with the United States of America in June, immediately following the Indian Premier League.

4 new players handed central contacts for the first time

In a positive development, four players from the West Indies men's team, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, right-handed batter Keacy Carty, and left-handed batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze, have been offered contracts for the first time. Additionally, Cricket West Indies has announced contracts for two players from the West Indies women's team, Zaida James and Sheneta Grimmond.

ALSO READ: Senior India player doubtful for Proteas series, ruled out of first T20

“With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two Head Coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go. The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil," said selector Desmond Haynes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.