Senior India player doubtful for Proteas series, ruled out of first T20

He also missed the fifth T20 International against Australia in Bengaluru last Sunday (December 3).

A senior fast bowler is currently unavailable for selection in the starting lineup for the first T20I match between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday (December 10). He has yet to join the team due to personal reasons, with reports indicating that he is at home to attend to a close family member facing health challenges.

This situation led to Deepak Chahar missing the fifth T20 International against Australia in Bengaluru last Sunday as he had to return promptly upon learning about the family member's illness.

"Deepak hasn't yet joined the team in Durban as a close family member needed urgent hospitalisation. He had taken permission for a break as he needed to attend to his family member. He may or may not join the squad depending on his family member's health in coming days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Deepak Chahar's availability during the Proteas tour remains doubtful

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledges that Chahar might not be in the optimal mental state until the concerned family member fully recovers. Consequently, if Chahar opts not to rejoin the team at this time, he will be excused. The 31-year-old cricketer from Rajasthan, known for his impressive T20I record with best figures of 6/7, has faced setbacks due to injuries in recent years, consequently impacting the balance of the T20 squad.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan star reveals his preferred team to play for ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

On a different note, the other two members of the T20 squad, Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, who were on vacation abroad following the World Cup final have successfully rejoined the squad in Durban and actively participated in practice sessions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.