Afghanistan star reveals his preferred team to play for ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

As the IPL 2024 auction approaches, the Afghan sensation is resolute in his ambition to wear the franchise's jersey and contribute to their pursuit of maiden IPL glory.

In recent months, Afghanistan's cricketing history has witnessed an unforgettable chapter. The 2023 ODI World Cup journey of the team drew widespread attention, characterized by impressive victories over cricket powerhouses such as England, arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan achieved their highest number of wins in a single edition of a World Cup campaign but one match in particular stood out as memorable in cricket history.

The heartbreak stemmed from the encounter with Australia, where Glenn Maxwell's remarkable 201* led to an incredible victory in Mumbai has left a lasting impact on the Afghan side. Veteran batter Najibullah Zadran, who was mostly on the sidelines during Afghanistan's historic campaign, played a crucial role as a senior figure within the team.

Despite his limited impact in the World Cup, Zadran remains optimistic about securing his maiden IPL contract.

Najibullah Zadran boasts of impressive T20 stats

Speaking on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League where is playing for the Morrisville Samp Army, Zadran said, "Every player dreams of playing in the IPL. So is mine. I want to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli hasn't won the IPL, and hopefully, this time, we win it.

Although Zadran's performance in the World Cup may not have been dazzling, his impressive T20I record speaks volumes. With 94 games under his belt, he has accumulated 1712 runs at a striking rate of nearly 140 and an average exceeding 31, including eight half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ: 'Think of the team first' - Suryakumar Yadav discloses his tips to these two young stars

As the IPL 2024 auction approaches, Zadran is resolute in his ambition to wear the RCB jersey and contribute to Kohli's pursuit of IPL glory.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.