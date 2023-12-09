'Think of the team first' - Suryakumar Yadav discloses his tips to these two young stars

Suryakumar Yadav attended the press conference on the match eve, talking about several aspects and their dressing room talks ahead of the game.

India are set to face a daunting South Africa in the penultimate series before the T20 World Cup 2024. They will play three T20Is starting Sunday (December 10) under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, who has been absolutely brilliant as a captain since taking over against Australia for the five-match T20I series. The team, filled with youngsters, has been fearless with their approach and has taken down the bowlers without the fear of losing their wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav attended the press conference on the match eve, talking about several aspects and their dressing room talks ahead of the game. He emphasised the importance of being aggressive and fearless in this format. Suryakumar Yadav appreciated his team’s performance against Australia and revealed that he asked his teammates to do what they have been doing in franchise cricket.

“The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them (players) to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket,” stated Suryakumar in the press.

Also Read: Ravi Bishnoi seals his T20 World Cup spot with consistent wickets

While talking about the preparations, Suryakumar said that while India only have six T20Is before the World Cup, they will also get 14 IPL games, which will help the team get into the groove.

“Yes, there are limited T20Is, but we will also have 14 league games in IPL [IPL 2024] as well. Players have a lot of games under their belt. So we don’t think there’ll be an issue.”

Suryakumar Yadav discloses his message to the two young stars

India have two new stars, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, who have been terrific in their opportunities. The duo have batted exceptionally well despite doing the arduous role of finishing the innings while batting in the lower order. Both have shown high intent and managed to hit boundaries consistently.

Suryakumar Yadav was mighty pleased with their performances. He said that the duo had been conveyed to do the role they have been doing in their state side and IPL.

“Right now, the number that Rinku and Jitesh have been batting for their state team and the IPL, they have been given the same opportunity here as well. We have told them to do the same thing they have been doing for their state and the IPL, and nothing different,” exclaimed Suryakumar.

When asked about his message to the pair, Suryakumar Yadav disclosed that he told them about putting the team first.

“They have been doing the same thing in T20I series against Australia. Whenever we were in trouble, they both showed character and played according to the demand of the team. I told them one thing. Think of the team first and then your personal milestones. Then, the situation will become easy.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.