Michael Clarke Impressed With THIS Ambidextrous Bowler Who Has Picked Equal Wickets With Both Hands in Bengal Pro T20 League 

The 25-year old has bagged six wickets in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League.

What were you doing when you were 25? While many players are making their debut at a very young age these days, Kaushik Maity from Bengal is a foot ahead in terms of his skill set. With the game becoming fast-paced due to the inclusion of various leagues all around the globe, players resorting to finding newer strengths in their game is a no-brainer. Kaushik Maity has managed to impress former Australian cricketer and captain Michael Clarke with his Ambidextrous bowling skills in the Bengal Pro T20 League.

For all those who aren’t familiar with the term, ambidextrous bowling is a term that is used to refer to a bowler who can bowl with either hand. Maity prefers bowling right-arm off-spin to left-handers and becomes a left-arm orthodox for right-handers. These skills were enough to gain the appreciation of the former Australian legend.

“You’ll be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), no doubt at all. I would be surprised if no one picks you in the IPL. I loved watching you play. You could spin the ball both ways, and you did a great job. I’m sure there’s a lot of practice involved”, said Michael Clarke in conversation with Maity after a game.

However, upon being asked about his natural arm, the ambidextrous spinner revealed that right-arm off-break is his natural bowling style. He also expressed that he tries to make the batters work hard to score runs, and hence is successful in getting wickets, either way.

Michael Clarke meeting Kaushik Maity – an ambidextrous bowler, who has taken equal wickets with both hands in the Bengal Pro T20 League. pic.twitter.com/fsDEKmmPPY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 25, 2025

Kaushik Maity in the Bengal Pro T20 League

The 25-year-old ambidextrous spinner has been a vital cog for the Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025. In the six matches played, he has bowled a total of 21 overs, giving away 151 runs and picking up six wickets. As the stats suggest, he is highly successful in bowling tight lines and keeping the run-rate down. Maity has opened the bowling on multiple occasions, which proves his ability to work with the new ball as well.

The youngster is no mug with the bat as well. In four List A innings, he has scored a total of 53 runs with a highest score of 27. Moreover, he has picked 10 wickets in those eight games as well, with an economy of 5.35. His best figures are 3/36.

There aren’t many ambidextrous bowlers who have graced the game of cricket. Sri Lankan player Kamindu Mendis happens to be one, currently in the international circuit. Others notably include Hanif Mohammad, Hashan Tilakaratne, and Akshay Karnewar. Ambidextrous bowling is a matter of great skill, and given the proper training and support, Maity might go on to achieve greater heights in his career.

