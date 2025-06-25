Australia’s Top-Order Shake Up Against West Indies Could Mean Misery For Sam Konstas And Marnus Labuschagne

Skipper Pat Cummins said that there is one fixed player for a top-order role

Australia losing a big match always brings a ton of pressure on whoever is responsible for the defeat. Pat Cummins’ side were consistent throughout the 2023-25 cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) as they beat bitter-rivals England to begin with and followed it up with wins over Pakistan, West Indies and sealed a spot in the final with a series win over India.

Everything seemed to come together during the league phase for a successful defence of their 2023 title. But the final in Lord’s in early June was a painful jolt. They looked solid for a while against South Africa, but soon enough the cracks in their batting line-up started showing up.

Except for a couple of performances, they were found out by a rampaging Proteas pace attack led by a brilliant Kagiso Rabada. Their opening combination of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne managed to put up partnerships of 12 and 28 with both the experienced batters failing to cross 30 runs in both innings. This opened doors for explosive batter Josh Inglis to revive his Test career while Sam Konstas, who is looked at as the future fixture for the opening slot, to get his big chance again.

Cameron Green to get a long run at No.3, including WI vs AUS Tests

Australia had put the onus on young pace-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green for the crucial No.3 slot soon after he hit form with Gloucestershire in the County Championship with three hundreds. Green was just coming off a long injury lay-off after a back surgery and managed scores of 4 and 0 in the WTC Final.

ALSO READ:

Australia captain Pat Cummins is keen on giving Green a longer run at No.3 despite a slow start in the new position. As Australia start the new WTC cycle with the tour of West Indies, Cummins more or less confirmed that Green will continue batting at No.3.

“I always like to not have too many moving parts. We see that (Green at No.3) as a long-term option. I think going into last week he’s hitting the ball really well, he’s moving really well. He had a Test match where it obviously didn’t go to plan. Think he only faced three or four balls, so the message is not to look into that too much. We’re really happy with where his game’s placed and I dare say we’ll get a decent run of No. 3,” Cummins said in the press-conference before the first Test in Bridgetown.

Marnus Labuschagne or Sam Konstans – who will face the axe?

Green continuing at No.3 also means one place less in the playing XI for Marnus Labuschagne or Sam Konstas.

Konstas was sent back to Australia from Sri Lanka earlier this year as he was deemed out of favour for the opening slot by the selectors. But Labuschagne is under more pressure to perform in the Sheffield Shield.

The 31-year-old hasn’t scored a Test hundred since the 2023 Ashes and got close to a hundred only once in 30 innings when he was dismissed on 90 against New Zealand in March last year. In the Sheffield Shield 2024-25, Labuschagne played four games for Queensland and scored two fifties from seven innings at an average of 38.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.