News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
England showcased Bazball 2.0 in the Headingley Test.
features

England Add Another Layer to Test Success with Deadlier Bazball 2.0 Version in the Headingley Test 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 25, 2025
5 min read

England chased down 371 in 82 overs with five wickets to spare.

England showcased Bazball 2.0 in the Headingley Test.

England men’s cricket team added another feather to their Bazball ideology under captain Ben Stokes as they demolished India in the series opener at Headingley. They chased down 371 on the fifth day comfortably with five wickets to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. 

This was the highest successful run-chase at Headingley, beating the previous best of 359 – the famous Ben Stokes madness in the 2019 Ashes. Starting the fifth day on the overnight score of 21-0, the opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on a 188-run stand. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Duckett went on to deliver a sensational knock of 149 before Joe Root and Jamie Smith navigated a tricky period to steer them over the line. With their biggest threat, Jasprit Bumrah, expected to miss a game or two, this was a vital victory for the home side. 

Since Brendon McCullum and Stokes took over the reins, England have a great record while chasing. At home, they have batted second in 14 games and have lost only once. They have won 10 of these games while chasing in the fourth innings. England have chased down 250 or more in the fourth innings on six occasions under Bazball.

Normally, they have been pretty brutal in these chases, playing highly attacking cricket. Who can forget them mowing down 299 against New Zealand in just 50 overs? Or when they chased down 378 against India in 76.4 overs at Edgbaston in 2022.

However, there was something different about the recent Headingley hammering. There was an air of calm amidst the chaos. It was Bazball 2.0.  

ALSO READ: 

England Unlock Bazball 2.0 in the Headingley Test 

When England adopted this new, ultra-aggressive approach, it met with scrutiny. This mindset of playing a highly risky brand of cricket has its downsides, as England lost their way on numerous occasions. 

There has been constant criticism of Bazball, with some sections not leaving an opportunity to tear it down. But the approach has undoubtedly been a massive success. Apart from the entertainment aspect, it has made England a significantly stronger side. Bazball utilises their players’ strengths on a higher scale. 

But they have lacked something in the past three years. Controlled aggression. With their composed display at Headingley, they have unlocked Bazball 2.0, perhaps a more dangerous version of themselves. 

The Shubman Gill-led India were at the receiving end of this version on the fifth day of the Headingley Test. Apart from losing Duckett and Harry Brook on successive deliveries to Shardul Thakur, at no point did England look in trouble. This was as clinical a run-chase as it gets. 

The morning of the fifth day had overcast conditions, and it was a tricky period. A couple of early wickets would have swung the game in India’s favour. But Duckett and Crawley dug in deep. They didn’t slash at deliveries outside off or look fazed by the run-rate. 

The pair was willing to bide their time. England’s first fifty came off 99 balls. By far their slowest in the Bazball era. Duckett was 25 off 50 at one point before he changed gears. He reached fifty off 66 deliveries – his slowest in Tests. Crawley, on the other end, was even more cautious. He brought up his fifty off 111 balls. His slowest Test fifty as well. It was unusual to see two extremely aggressive batters clamp down on their natural game to not let Bumrah and co. run through the top order. 

Duckett changed his tempo once set and punished Indian bowlers. He ended up with a stunning 149 off 170 deliveries. A strike rate of 87.64. It was a masterclass in chasing and knowing when you need to respect the conditions and when to attack. 

Later, when they needed 69 runs with five wickets in hand, Root and Smith avoided playing any high-risk shots. Smith was caught on the boundary in the first innings while playing a pull shot a few deliveries before the new ball. He looked more composed in the second innings before finishing the game in style. 

Bumrah bowled 19 overs in the innings, and England managed not to give him any wickets after his magnificent five-for in the first innings. England’s measured approach meant the visitors didn’t have many opportunities to break the game open. If they can maintain this balance, England will be an even more dangerous batting unit. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
Bazball
Ben Duckett
Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

3 Changes India Playing XI Could See for 2nd ENG vs IND Test in Birmingham

This defeat surfaced numerous issues with India’s Test side as they endure a transition.
11:40 am
Darpan Jain
The current crop of players has also been equally good in terms of quality for India in the longest format.

How Many From Current India Playing XI Will Make an All-Time India Test XI by End of Their Career?

The current crop of Indian players has also been equally good in terms of quality.
8:41 am
Darpan Jain
Ben Stokes Bazball ENG vs IND Ben Duckett Chasing Record Toss Headingley

How Ben Stokes Turned Controversial Day 1 Gamble Into Another Bazball Masterclass vs India

9:56 am
CX Staff Writer
highest run chases in test history england headingley 371 vs india 4th innings chase

Top 10 Highest Successful Run Chases in Test Cricket: England Enters List After Chasing 371 vs India at Headingley

11:10 pm
CX Staff Writer
Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings CSK RCB GT Liam Livingstone IPL 2026 auction IPL 2025

3 Teams That Could Target Glenn Maxwell At IPL 2026 Auction If PBKS Release Him

Glenn Maxwell scored just 48 runs in 7 innings at an average of 8.00.
7:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Monank Patel IPL 2026 Auction

Who Is Monank Patel, the Gujarat-Born USA Skipper Who Could Be in the Radar of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 Auction?

In 2014, Monank moved to the United States looking for better chances to play cricket.
12:17 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.