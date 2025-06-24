Top 10 Highest Successful Run Chases in Test Cricket: England Enters List After Chasing 371 vs India at Headingley

Test cricket’s fourth innings is the ultimate test of skill and nerve. Chasing a big target on a wearing pitch requires solid technique, mental toughness, and often a bit of luck. Only a select few teams have managed to pull off the highest successful run chases in Test history, with scores well past 350 or even 400. England have now added their name to this elite list – their recent ENG vs IND triumph at Headingley, chasing 371, ranks among the top ten run chases of all time. In this comprehensive look, we revisit the top 10 highest run chases in Test cricket and the memorable matches where teams achieved the seemingly impossible.

Full List of Highest Run Chases in Tests

Some of the biggest moments in Test cricket have come when teams chased huge targets in the final innings. These run chases are always tough, with tired bowlers, tricky pitches, and plenty of pressure. But teams have still managed to pull off some incredible wins, like West Indies’ 418 against Australia or England’s recent 371 against India. As teams play with more attacking intent today, big fourth-innings chases are happening more often than ever before. Here’s a look at the biggest of them.

1. West Indies vs Australia – 418 runs (2003)

The highest successful run chase in Test cricket to date was recorded by the West Indies in May 2003, when they chased 418/7 against a formidable Australian side at St. John’s, Antigua. Trailing the series 0-3 and set a target of 418 in the final Test, Brian Lara’s men produced a historic fightback. After a wobble at 74/3 (with Lara contributing 60), Ramnaresh Sarwan (105) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (104) counter-attacked brilliantly, adding 123 runs together and swinging momentum West Indies’ way. Even a late scare – Sarwan’s dismissal followed by another wicket the very next ball – couldn’t derail the Caribbean team. Chanderpaul found support from lower-order heroes Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes to see the chase through. The West Indies triumphed by three wickets, achieving a world-record chase that still stands today. This incredible match helped the hosts salvage some pride (avoiding a whitewash) and gave fans a glimpse of the old Calypso fighting spirit.

Key Performers:

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (104)

Ramnaresh Sarwan (105)

Brian Lara (60)

Omari Banks (47*)

2. South Africa vs Australia – 414 runs (2008)

Australia features on the receiving end of another epic chase in the second-highest pursuit ever. In December 2008 at the WACA, Perth, South Africa chased 414/4 to stun the hosts. This remains the highest run chase by an away team in Test history. Facing a target of 414, South Africa’s batting lineup rose to the occasion. Captain Graeme Smith (108) set the tone with a confident century, and AB de Villiers (106*) anchored the innings with a mature unbeaten hundred under pressure. They received support from Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis (both scoring crucial fifties), as well as debutant JP Duminy. Against a strong Aussie bowling attack (including a fiery Mitchell Johnson), the Proteas kept their composure. The chase was completed with six wickets in hand, marking one of the highest run chases in Test history and helping them clinch a historic series win in Australia.

Key Performers:

Graeme Smith (108)

AB de Villiers (106*)

JP Duminy (50*)

Hashim Amla (53)

3. Australia vs England – 404 runs (1948)

Many years before modern run-chase heroics, Don Bradman’s “Invincibles” Australian team set a benchmark by chasing 404/3 against England at Headingley in 1948. In that era of uncovered pitches and difficult batting conditions, this was a monumental feat. Australia were set 404 in the Leeds Test and won by seven wickets – a record at the time. The chase was powered by two legendary batsmen in their prime: Arthur Morris (182) and Sir Donald Bradman (173*), both of whom hit centuries in the final innings. Bradman’s calm genius and Morris’s strokeplay ground down the English attack. This successful chase capped off the Invincibles’ undefeated tour, as Australia secured victory with plenty to spare. The 404-run target remained the highest successful chase for decades, showcasing that even in bygone times great batting could conquer big totals.

Key Performers:

Arthur Morris (182)

Don Bradman (173*)

Lindsay Hassett (63*)

Ray Lindwall (7 wickets in match)

4. India vs West Indies – 406 runs (1976)

India pulled off a famous run chase of 406/4 (chasing a target of 403) against the West Indies at Port of Spain in April 1976. This stood as one of the highest chases in Test history and was especially significant for its aftermath. The Indian batsmen, led by Sunil Gavaskar (102) and Gundappa Viswanath (112), showed tremendous skill and courage on a wearing pitch. Facing a West Indies attack that included some fearsome fast bowlers, they batted with resolve. India won by six wickets, completing what was one of the highest successful chases ever. The shock of this defeat spurred a change in West Indian cricket strategy – it’s said that, smarting from the loss, West Indies captain Clive Lloyd decided to unleash a quartet of fast bowlers in future series, a move that led to a decade of Caribbean dominance. This match thus not only was a remarkable comeback for India but also a turning point that reshaped West Indies cricket.

Key Performers:

Sunil Gavaskar (102)

Gundappa Viswanath (112)

Mohinder Amarnath (85)

5. West Indies vs Bangladesh – 395 runs (2021)

In February 2021, West Indies once again etched their name in the record books by chasing 395/7 against Bangladesh in Chattogram. This chase was extraordinary, thanks largely to one man: debutant Kyle Mayers, who scored an unbeaten 210 in the fourth innings. His double-century, scored in his very first Test match, anchored the West Indies to a heroic win. Mayers received valuable support from Nkrumah Bonner (86) as together they defied a spin-heavy Bangladesh bowling attack on a day-five pitch. West Indies won by three wickets, and the match became one of the greatest comeback victories in their history. Not only was it the highest successful chase in Asia at the time, it was also a testament to resilience – the visitors had trailed by 171 runs after the first innings, yet fought back to clinch an unlikely victory. Mayers’ innings is regarded as one of the best ever by a Test debutant, and this match will be remembered for its grit and glory.

Key Performers:

Kyle Mayers (210* on debut)

Nkrumah Bonner (86)

6. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – 388 runs (2017)

Sri Lanka’s highest successful run chase came in July 2017, when they scored 391/6 to overhaul a target of 388 against Zimbabwe in Colombo. At the time, this was the most successful fourth-innings chase in Asia and the fifth-highest in the world. The one-off Test saw the hosts under immense pressure as Zimbabwe pushed for a historic upset. Sri Lanka stumbled to 203/5, but a match-winning partnership turned the tables. Asela Gunaratne (80* not out) was the hero, batting with composure despite a hand injury, and Niroshan Dickwella (81) provided crucial support. Together, they added over 100 runs for the sixth wicket, guiding Sri Lanka to a four-wicket victory. This hard-fought chase denied Zimbabwe what would have been a maiden Test win over Sri Lanka. The victory demonstrated Sri Lanka’s ability to stay calm under pressure and is remembered for the team’s resilience and teamwork in a tense finish.

Key Performers:

Asela Gunaratne (80*)

Niroshan Dickwella (81)

Kusal Mendis (66)

7. India vs England – 387 runs (2008)

Chasing 387 in the fourth innings on a turning Chennai pitch, India reached 387/4 to beat England in December 2008. This successful chase – at the time, the fourth-highest ever – was memorable not just for the runs but for the context. Coming just weeks after the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, cricket provided a healing moment for the nation. The run chase was anchored by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 103* not out, famously dedicating his innings to the victims of the attacks. Tendulkar’s steady, masterful knock, combined with an aggressive start by Virender Sehwag (83 off 68 balls on day four) and an unbeaten 85* from Yuvraj Singh, took India to an emotional six-wicket win. The hosts were three down and still far from the target when Tendulkar and Yuvraj came together. Their partnership saw India home in front of a jubilant Chepauk crowd. England’s bowlers had no answers as India pulled off one of Test cricket’s most uplifting comeback victories.

Key Performers:

Sachin Tendulkar (103*)

Virender Sehwag (83 off 68 balls)

Yuvraj Singh (85*)

8. England vs India – 378 runs (2022)

England’s aggressive new approach to Test cricket, often dubbed “Bazball,” was on full display at Edgbaston in July 2022. In a record chase for England, they overhauled a 378-run target against India, finishing 378/3 with an incredible batting display. This chase is now the ninth highest in Test history. Facing a difficult target of 378, England attacked from the start and made the daunting chase look comfortable. Joe Root (142* not out) and Jonny Bairstow (114* not out) were the stars, each hitting unbeaten centuries. The duo toyed with India’s bowling, racking up boundaries and nullifying the threat of both pace and spin. What made this victory remarkable was the ease and dominance – England lost only three wickets in the process. It was England’s highest successful chase and a statement of the team’s new fearless mentality. The win leveled the postponed Test series 2–2 and left fans amazed at how run chases that once seemed out of reach can now be achieved with daring and positive cricket.

Key Performers:

Joe Root (142* in 4th innings)

Jonny Bairstow (114* in 4th innings)

Alex Lees (56)

9. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 377 runs (2015)

In July 2015, Pakistan chased down 382/3 (target 377) against Sri Lanka in Pallekele to clinch a dramatic victory. This chase, achieved with seven wickets to spare, was Pakistan’s highest in Test cricket and the first time they had successfully chased 300+ in an away Test. The foundation was laid by veteran batsman Younis Khan, who scored 171* not out, one of his finest innings under pressure. Younis guided the chase expertly, forming a 242-run partnership with opener Shan Masood (125). Their calm approach soaked up pressure even as the target loomed. Sri Lanka, notably, had left out their star spinner Rangana Herath, a decision that backfired as Pakistan handled the remaining bowlers with relative ease. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq also contributed a fifty to ensure momentum. Pakistan’s win by seven wickets not only gave them a 2-1 series victory in Sri Lanka, but it also showcased their ability to chase big totals away from home – a rarity in Test cricket.

Key Performers:

Younis Khan (171*)

Shan Masood (125)

Misbah-ul-Haq (59*)

10. England vs India – 371 runs (2025)

The latest entry in the record books comes from the ongoing England vs India rivalry. At Headingley in June 2025, England chased 371 runs in the fourth innings to defeat India, marking one of the highest successful run chases ever. Set 371 to win on the final day, England’s top order gave them a blazing start. Opener Ben Duckett smashed 149 at nearly run-a-ball, while Zak Crawley scored 65, putting England in a strong position. However, India fought back in the afternoon: pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur took two wickets in two balls, removing Duckett and the new batter Harry Brook in successive deliveries to jolt England.

From 253/2, England slipped to 253/4 in a flash, giving India a glimmer of hope. Enter Joe Root and Ben Stokes, two of England’s best big-match players, who then produced a defiant partnership to shut the door on India. The experienced pair calmly weathered that tense period and gradually accelerated, countering India’s bowlers with a mix of solid defense and timely boundaries. Root, on his home ground, remained unbeaten with a fluent half-century, while captain Stokes provided steady support before Jadeja dismissed him. England reached the target then with Root leading the way, and the Headingley crowd erupted in celebration. This successful chase is England’s second entry in the all-time top ten, underlining how their pro-active batting approach in Test cricket under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes continues to yield record-breaking feats. It also meant England clinched the Test and leads the five-match series 1-0.

Key Performers:

Ben Duckett (149)

Zak Crawley (65)

Joe Root (unbeaten half-century)

List of highest run chases in Test history in the 4th innings

Top 10 Highest Successful Run Chases in Test Cricket Team Target Chased Opposition Year West Indies 418 Australia 2003 South Africa 414 Australia 2008 Australia 404 England 1948 India 406 West Indies 1976 West Indies 395 Bangladesh 2021 Sri Lanka 388 Zimbabwe 2017 India 387 England 2008 England 378 India 2022 Pakistan 377 Sri Lanka 2015 England 371 India 2025

The highest run chases in Test cricket are proof that no target is out of reach if a team holds its nerve and plays smart cricket. From the West Indies’ unforgettable 418 to England’s recent 371 at Headingley, these games have produced some of the most gripping moments the format has seen. They’ve given us iconic performances, from Bradman to Tendulkar to debutant Mayers, and many more stepping up when the stakes were highest. As modern teams continue to play with greater freedom and attacking intent, even bigger chases might soon become part of this list. But for now, these ten stand as some of Test cricket’s finest examples of teams refusing to back down, even when the odds were stacked against them.

FAQ: Highest Successful Run Chases in Test Cricket

What is the highest successful run chase in Test cricket?

The highest successful run chase in Test cricket is 418 runs by West Indies against Australia in 2003 at St John’s, Antigua.

Which team has chased 400+ runs more than once in Tests?

West Indies have two successful 400+ chases in Tests — 418 against Australia (2003) and 406 against West Indies (1976).

What is England’s highest run chase in Tests?

England’s highest run chase is 378 runs against India at Edgbaston in 2022. Their second-best is 371 against India at Headingley in 2025.

How often do teams successfully chase over 350 in Tests?

Chasing 350+ in the fourth innings remains rare. So far, only a handful of teams have managed it, with most of these results coming in recent years as teams adopt more aggressive batting approaches.

Is chasing big targets becoming easier in modern Test cricket?

Yes, with teams playing more positive cricket and pitches sometimes holding up better into the fifth day, big run chases are being attempted more confidently than before. However, fourth-innings chases still remain one of the toughest challenges in Test cricket.

