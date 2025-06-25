News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ben Stokes Bazball ENG vs IND Ben Duckett Chasing Record Toss Headingley
features

How Ben Stokes Turned Controversial Day 1 Gamble Into Another Bazball Masterclass vs India

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: June 25, 2025
6 min read
Ben Stokes Bazball ENG vs IND Ben Duckett Chasing Record Toss Headingley

Ben Stokes stood at Headingley on the evening of Day 1, facing questions over his decision to bowl first after winning the toss. India had raced to 430 for 3, and many were quick to label it a mistake. Former captain Michael Vaughan even admitted he was “staggered” by England’s decision. But five days later, Stokes had the last laugh, as England pulled off yet another memorable fourth-innings chase, hunting down 371 with five wickets to spare.

“It’s a good job Test cricket is played over five days, isn’t it?” Stokes said with a smile after sealing the win. “Imagine thinking that way at the end of day one, before we’ve even had a chance to bat.”

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Bazball Chasing Machine Rolls On

This victory at Headingley adds another chapter to England’s remarkable fourth-innings record under Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Since Stokes took over as full-time Test captain in 2022, England have now chased down 250-plus targets six times. No other team has more than two such chases in that period. This includes famous wins like the 378-run chase against India at Edgbaston in 2022 and a 250-plus chase against Australia at the same Headingley venue in 2023.

250+ Run-Chases in Tests Since Ben Stokes Was Made Captain (June 2022)

Team Score Chased Opposition (Venue, Year)
England 378/3 vs India (Birmingham, 2022)
England 373/5 vs India (Leeds, 2025)
Pakistan 344/6 vs Sri Lanka (Galle, 2022)
England 299/5 vs New Zealand (Nottingham, 2022)
England 296/3 vs New Zealand (Leeds, 2022)
England 279/5 vs New Zealand (Lord’s, 2022)
Australia 282/8 vs England (Birmingham, 2023)
South Africa 282/5 vs Australia (Lord’s, 2025)
New Zealand 285/8 vs Sri Lanka (Christchurch, 2023)
Australia 281/7 vs New Zealand (Christchurch, 2024)
New Zealand 269/3 vs South Africa (Hamilton, 2024)
England 254/7 vs Australia (Leeds, 2023)

Stokes’ decision to bowl first, while heavily scrutinized initially, was rooted in his team’s confidence while chasing. “You don’t know what’s going to happen before a ball is bowled,” Stokes explained. “You’ve got to go with what you think is going to give you the best chance of winning the game. The wicket here on day one looked like there was a bit of grass on top of it. There was a bit of moisture underneath it.”

The data at Headingley supports his thinking. This was England’s sixth win in a row at the ground dating back to 2018, and on every occasion, they had bowled first. Interestingly, Headingley pitches in recent years have tended to flatten out as games progress, often making batting in the fourth innings more manageable than many traditional Test venues.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley Set The Tone

While much of the post-match praise went to the team’s fearless approach, Stokes singled out the contribution of his openers. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on 188 for the first wicket, breaking the back of a challenging chase right from the start.

“It was unbelievable,” Stokes said of the opening partnership. “Unless you’re involved in it, [it’s hard to know] the pressure of the fourth innings, going out there. Opening the batting is hard enough, especially in England. So that partnership that Zak and Ben got us off to was just incredible.”

Duckett, who was named Player of the Match for his 62 in the first innings and a brilliant 149 off 170 balls in the chase, explained how they approached the final day. “It was pretty clear to us this morning. If we batted for the whole day [at the tempo that] we normally do, we’d probably get the total, so we didn’t overthink anything,” Duckett said. “Certainly we had to get through Jasprit’s first spell and that new ball, and from there on, we were just playing our natural games.”

Despite Bumrah’s five-for in the first innings, England managed to deny him any wickets in the second. “He’s a world-class bowler,” Duckett acknowledged. “In that first innings he was superb, so to limit his damage was massive for us.”

Crawley, meanwhile, played the perfect foil, staying composed and letting Duckett take the more aggressive route once the initial threat was neutralized. As Stokes noted, “Those two complement each other so well. Ducky got the big score, but the way Zak stayed composed was crucial.”

The Bazball Ethos: Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes Calm Inside The Dressing Room

A big part of England’s success in chasing daunting fourth-innings targets has been their calm mindset. Stokes and McCullum have completely reshaped England’s approach to chasing. There is no thought of a draw, only winning. “We’re a very simple-minded pair,” Stokes said. “Everyone knows what cricket’s about: it’s about scoring more runs than your opposition, when you strip it all back.”

Time, for this England team, is almost irrelevant. Stokes admitted, “It was pretty simple yesterday: if we bat the overs left in this game, we will win this game, just because of how quick the ground has been for scoring.”

Duckett echoed that sentiment. “It felt really calm in the dressing room,” he said. And with Joe Root at the crease, there was even more reason to stay relaxed. “It’s pretty easy to be calm when Rooty is at the crease,” Duckett added.

Root once again played a crucial hand in the chase, finishing unbeaten on 53 alongside Jamie Smith, who struck the winning runs. This was Root’s sixth unbeaten fourth-innings knock under Stokes’ captaincy when chasing. He has now become England’s leading run-scorer in successful chases, surpassing Alastair Cook.

ALSO READ:

Ben Stokes And The Growing Toss Legacy

This Headingley win adds to Stokes’ growing reputation as a captain who is unafraid to take bold calls. This was the 11th time Stokes has chosen to bowl first as England captain. His record now reads eight wins, two losses, and one draw when doing so. He has now opted to field first more often than any previous England Test captain.

Of course, the risk of such a strategy remains. But Ben Stokes continues to back his belief that taking the game deep gives his team every chance to win.

“The opposition is allowed to play well. This is international-level cricket, where the quality of players on either side are very good,” Stokes said. “We bowled pretty well on that first session. But India played incredible.”

In the end, however, England’s belief, calmness, and ruthless chasing mentality won them the game yet again. And Stokes’ controversial Day 1 decision turned into yet another Bazball masterclass.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
India
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

Related posts

The current crop of players has also been equally good in terms of quality for India in the longest format.

How Many From Current India Playing XI Will Make an All-Time India Test XI by End of Their Career?

The current crop of Indian players has also been equally good in terms of quality.
8:41 am
Darpan Jain
highest run chases in test history england headingley 371 vs india 4th innings chase

Top 10 Highest Successful Run Chases in Test Cricket: England Enters List After Chasing 371 vs India at Headingley

11:10 pm
CX Staff Writer
Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings CSK RCB GT Liam Livingstone IPL 2026 auction IPL 2025

3 Teams That Could Target Glenn Maxwell At IPL 2026 Auction If PBKS Release Him

Glenn Maxwell scored just 48 runs in 7 innings at an average of 8.00.
7:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Monank Patel IPL 2026 Auction

Who Is Monank Patel, the Gujarat-Born USA Skipper Who Could Be in the Radar of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 Auction?

In 2014, Monank moved to the United States looking for better chances to play cricket.
12:17 pm
Sagar Paul
Jasprit Bumrah - God’s Love Letter to Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah: God’s Love Letter to Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah ended with figures of 5/83 in the first innings of the first Test.
June 23, 2025
Amogh Bodas
We compare India’s pace attack with and without Jasprit Bumrah to get an idea of what the team’s position will be once he rests.

Where Does India’s Test Pace Attack Rank With and Without Jasprit Bumrah

We compare India’s pace attack with and without Bumrah with other Test teams.
June 23, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.