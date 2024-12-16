‘They Don’t Settle on a Tactic for Long Enough’ – Former English Captain Lashes Out at Rohit Sharma for His Poor Strategy

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has called out the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for not sticking with a particular tactic for an extended period.

As always, the story remained the same during the third Test in Brisbane, with Travis Head scoring another century against India. He came when Australia had lost three wickets and required a solid partnership, and Head did precisely that to take his team to a massive total.

Again, Rohit Sharma’s faulty tactics came to the limelight, for he looked listless against Head’s assault and couldn’t do anything to keep the southpaw in check. Head took the game away in no time and soon completed another ton, his second in the series, to become the leading run-scorer.

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has called out the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for not sticking with a particular tactic for an extended period. On Fox Cricket, he questioned why Indian bowlers didn’t try to bounce him out or pack the off-side region.

“They don’t settle on a tactic for long enough. Are they trying to snick him off? Why don’t they try to bounce him out? Why don’t they go full and wide, pack the off side?”

India lose four wickets for 48 runs in the second innings

After electing to bowl first, India didn’t bowl well and conceded too many loose deliveries to allow Australia to post a big total on the board. Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) scored fabulous centuries, while Alex Carey (70) also played a nice hand to take Australia to 445.

Later in the second innings, India didn’t have the brightest of starts, for they lost four wickets for 48 runs amidst many rain breaks. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli played loose shots and had to depart early in the innings.

Then, Pat Cummins bowled a beautiful delivery to Rishabh Pant, who nicked it straight to the wicketkeeper and lost his wicket. Another rain break halted the play, but India are in deep trouble now.

They would want a big partnership from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to stabilise the innings and take India forward. If the team loses another wicket, they might not recover in this game, and even rain wouldn’t save them.

