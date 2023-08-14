Mumbai Indians sensation gets maiden SA call-up

Mumbai Indians' talented youngster has received his maiden call-up to join the Proteas team for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against the Australian visitors, commencing later this month. The limited overs series between the Proteas and Australia will encompass five ODIs and three T20 matches.

At only 20-years-old, Dewald Brevis etched his name into the annals of cricket history by emerging as the top run-scorer at the U-19 men's World Cup in January 2022, amassing an impressive 506 runs. This achievement stands as the highest tally amassed by any batter in a single edition of the tournament.

This right-hander has subsequently cast his spell in T20 leagues across the globe, leaving an indelible mark. Notably, he currently holds the distinction of securing the record for the most prodigious individual domestic T20 score in South Africa, a phenomenal 162 off 57 balls, a feat he accomplished during last season's CSA T20 Challenge.

His brilliance also lit up the recent SA 'A' tour to Sri Lanka, where he registered a scintillating 98 runs from 71 deliveries in the maiden unofficial 50-over match.

Accompanying in Brevis' maiden T20I foray include his compatriots from the Titans, Donovan Ferreira and Gerald Coetzee, the latter of whom holds the prospect of expanding his horizons beyond Test and ODI cricket should he be chosen. The ensemble is complemented by the inclusion of Matthew Breetzke, a prolific batter hailing from the Warriors camp.

Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj has been included in the roster for the second and third T20Is as well as the ODI contingent as the seasoned spinner continues his gradual resurgence from the aftermath of a ruptured left Achilles tendon. He sustained the injury during the Test series against the West Indies in the month of March.

The forthcoming three-match T20I spectacle will however see the absence of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada, who have been rested. This quartet will return to the fray for the five-match ODI series.

The 15-player squad for the World Cup will be announced on 5 September.

South Africa T20I squad for Australia series

Aiden Markram (cap), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

Proteas ODI squad for Australia series

Temba Bavuma (capt), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

