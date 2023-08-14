WATCH: Rishabh Pant shares footage of recovering KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer batting at NCA

Given the prevailing uncertainties, if Rahul and Iyer were to be unavailable for the Asia Cup, India would find themselves in a situation where they must persist with their experimental strategies.

Rishabh Pant has provided a significant update regarding KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom are eyeing a comeback in the Asia Cup 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter has shared a video showcasing KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s batting prowess during their practice sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Previously, it was reported that the prospects of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer making it to the Asia Cup were dwindling and would further impact their chances of securing a spot in the World Cup if they don't make the cut for the continental tournament.

Initially, the Asia Cup was envisioned as a platform for India to field their prospective World Cup squad. However, with the commencement of the continental tournament on August 30th, the fitness status of Rahul and Iyer has prompted the team management to explore alternative options.

Iyer and Rahul's omission from Asia Cup can lead to a strategic shift

The absence of Rahul and Iyer in the Asia Cup lineup would inevitably lead to an intriguing strategic shift for India, inviting curiosity about the approach they would adopt. Should Rahul and Iyer regain their fitness in time for the Asia Cup, it would alleviate India from this pressing concern.

Even if the duo manages to stage a successful comeback, the team management would be embarking on a considerable gamble. It remains to be seen if Rahul and Iyer rediscover their peak performance and be able to effectively shoulder their responsibilities of wicketkeeping and middle-order batting.

Given the prevailing uncertainties, if Rahul and Iyer were to be unavailable for the Asia Cup, India would find themselves in a situation where they must persist with their experimental strategies rather than utilizing the tournament to fine-tune their tactics and combinations. The forthcoming days hold the key to resolving India’s lingering doubts.

