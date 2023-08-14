Nicholas Pooran reveals bruises sustained after blows from Arshdeep Singh and Brandon King

Nicholas Pooran emerged as the leading run-scorer in the five-match T20I series against India and played a clinical role in sealing West Indies' victory with an eight-wicket triumph in the final game, resulting in a 3-2 overall win. This victory marked the first bilateral series triumph for the Windies over India since 2016.

Having made a clinical contribution of 47 runs from 35 deliveries in the final match, Pooran was bestowed with the player of the series award. Notably, his robust performance left visible marks of battle as he shared an image on his social media, displaying bruises inflicted by an Arshdeep Singh delivery to his abdomen and a Brandon King shot that struck his left forearm while stationed at the non-striker’s end.

“The after effects thank you brandon king and arsdeep,” Pooran wrote as caption for the image.

The after effects 😂 thank you brandon king and arsdeep. pic.twitter.com/7jOHS46NSr — NickyP (@nicholas_47) August 14, 2023



Nicholas Pooran is currently enjoying a sublime form

Having climbed to the second position on the list of top T20I run-scorers for West Indies, Pooran showcased his scorching form against the Men in Blue. He displayed a blistering 67-run inning in West Indies' nail-biting victory during the second T20I. Moreover, he concluded the series on a high note with a composed and impactful performance.

Prior to the India series, Pooran played a pivotal role in the MI New York squad's conquest of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) edition. In the absence of Kieron Pollard, Pooran captained the team through the playoffs, delivering a spectacular century in the final match.

Arguably, Pooran currently ranks among the most prolific white-ball batters worldwide and his upcoming appearance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 is greatly anticipated.

