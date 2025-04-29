Nat Sciver-Brunt Takes Over From Heather Knight As Captain of England Women’s Cricket Team

Nat Sciver-Brunt has played 12 Tests, 115 ODIs and 132 T20Is for England till date.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named as the new captain of the England women’s cricket team. Nat Sciver-Brunt will replace Heather Knight, who stepped down as England captain following the 2025 Women’s Ashes series Down Under. England had suffered a forgettable 0-16 loss to Australia in the 2024-25 women’s Ashes series in Australia.

Heather Knight’s achievements as England skipper

Nat Sciver-Brunt has regularly featured for England since making her international debut in 2013. She has played 12 Tests, 115 ODIs and 132 T20Is for England till date. She has scored a combined total of 7483 runs and taken 181 wickets across the three formats.

During her nine-year tenure as England women’s cricket team captain, she powered her team to title triumph at the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup at home. England beat India by nine runs in the final at Lord’s. Five years later, England finished as runners-up in the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, going down to Australia in the final.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s achievements

Nat Sciver-Brunt is a winner of the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, having won in 2022 and 2023. She also won the PCA Women’s Player of the Year awards in 2017 and 2022, and was also part of the ICC Women’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Year in 2023.

This won’t be the first time that Sciver-Brunt will be leading England. She had led the team in a T20I against New Zealand in 2021 and was also the England captain for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. England reached the semi-finals of that competition where they lost to India.

The first assignment for the 32-year-old as England’s permanent skipper will be a limited-overs series against West Indies at home in May. West Indies will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England.

