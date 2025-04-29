News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Nat Sciver Brunt takes over from Heather Knight England women's cricket team captain
news
Last updated: April 29, 2025

Nat Sciver-Brunt Takes Over From Heather Knight As Captain of England Women’s Cricket Team

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Nat Sciver-Brunt has played 12 Tests, 115 ODIs and 132 T20Is for England till date.

Nat Sciver Brunt takes over from Heather Knight England women's cricket team captain

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named as the new captain of the England women’s cricket team. Nat Sciver-Brunt will replace Heather Knight, who stepped down as England captain following the 2025 Women’s Ashes series Down Under. England had suffered a forgettable 0-16 loss to Australia in the 2024-25 women’s Ashes series in Australia.

Heather Knight’s achievements as England skipper

Nat Sciver-Brunt has regularly featured for England since making her international debut in 2013. She has played 12 Tests, 115 ODIs and 132 T20Is for England till date. She has scored a combined total of 7483 runs and taken 181 wickets across the three formats.

During her nine-year tenure as England women’s cricket team captain, she powered her team to title triumph at the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup at home. England beat India by nine runs in the final at Lord’s. Five years later, England finished as runners-up in the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, going down to Australia in the final.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s achievements

Nat Sciver-Brunt is a winner of the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, having won in 2022 and 2023. She also won the PCA Women’s Player of the Year awards in 2017 and 2022, and was also part of the ICC Women’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Year in 2023.

ALSO READ:

This won’t be the first time that Sciver-Brunt will be leading England. She had led the team in a T20I against New Zealand in 2021 and was also the England captain for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. England reached the semi-finals of that competition where they lost to India.

The first assignment for the 32-year-old as England’s permanent skipper will be a limited-overs series against West Indies at home in May. West Indies will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England Women's Cricket Team
Heather Knight
Nat Sciver-Brunt

Related posts

virat kohli rcb ipl 2025 royal challengers Bengaluru

Virender Sehwag Names His Top 10 Greatest Indian IPL Batters, Virat Kohli Placed Below THIS Mumbai Indians Legend

The former Delhi batter named a list of IPL winners in his top-10
2:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
Since coming to competitive cricket, Richa Ghosh has been a nonchalant six-hitter, like his idol MS Dhoni.

‘My Idol Is MS Dhoni’ – Richa Ghosh Sets Eyes on Bigger Prize With Team India

Since coming to competitive cricket, Richa Ghosh has been a nonchalant six-hitter.
1:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Semi-Final; Scores 67 as India Qualifies for U19 Asia Cup Final

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, CSK Youngster Set To Make India U19 Tour of England Alongside Senior India Side’s Test Tour

The duo have been impressive in the Under 19 Asia Cup in 2024
12:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
punjab kings team ipl 2025

Former CSK Star Signs Punjab Kings Bowler from IPL 2025 Squad for MLC Franchise San Francisco Unicorns

Punjab Kings are among top contenders to reach the playoffs in IPL 2025
11:47 am
Samarnath Soory
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Eye Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After IPL Hundred at 14: Wild Reactions Follow Rajasthan Royals Sensation's Spectacle in IPL 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Eye Sachin Tendulkar’s India Record After IPL Hundred at 14: Wild Reactions Follow Rajasthan Royals Sensation’s Spectacle in IPL 2025

Suryavanshi slammed 101 off just 38 balls, which comprised a staggering seven boundaries and 11 maximums.
11:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
shubman gill injured back spasm rr vs gt ipl 2025 (1)

Shubman Gill Injured? Gujarat Titans Skipper Reveals Why He Didn’t Take The Field During Vaibhav Suryavanshi Whirlwind Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Game

11:13 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.