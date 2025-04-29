Mitchell Starc Showers Praise on RCB Star After DC Clash in IPL 2025, Alyssa Healy Spills the Details

The opener made 12 runs off six balls.

The return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was a thrilling clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Amid the slow innings of two superstars, KL Rahul (41 off 39) and Virat Kohli (51 off 47), we witnessed some clutch performances. Krunal Pandya (73* off 47) and Tim David (19* off 5) sealed RCB’s victory. But opener Jacob Bethell (12 off 6) still stands in the limelight.

The English starboy struck one boundary and a six. Both his shots came off Australian firepower Mitchell Starc. The flick shot, which went for a six over deep square leg, turned heads. Bethell generated a lot of power from his wrists, a real talent of the 21-year-old. Subsequently, Phil Salt’s absence at the top of the order was not felt.

In a lighthearted conversation with her husband, Alyssa Healy shared details of their chat, revealing how she and Starc were full of praise for the RCB youngster.

“Jacob Bethell is a freak, poor Mitch. We were laughing about it actually, at breakfast. He told, ‘I executed that ball, was top of off, that is exactly what I was told to bowl’. That was what Josh [Hazlewood] had been doing all night and had been successful. He [Bethell] gone for six over the back of backward square shows the talent.”

Jacob Bethell: A rising star for England

The southpaw batter announced himself in International cricket last year. He has made his England debut in all three formats of the game.

During England’s white ball tour of India earlier this year, Bethell played one ODI and three T20Is. In the 50-over match in Nagpur, coming in at No.6, his half-century at a strike rate of 79.68 brought some balance to the team.

Though he wasn’t impressive in T20Is, scoring just 23 in three games, he looks promising as a young talent.

Healy also believes that Bethell is destined to go a long way for his national team.

She said, “I am sure he is going to play for all formats for England.”

His solitary stint at RCB has shown he can be fearless at the top of the order as well. If Phil Salt continues to miss more games due to sickness, Bethell is an easy and safe option.

