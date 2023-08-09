Nine fixtures changed by ICC in revamped 2023 ODI WC schedule

The highly anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan at this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been rescheduled along with modifications to the schedules of eight other matches.

The highly anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan at this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been rescheduled along with modifications to the schedules of eight other matches. Initially set to unfold in Ahmedabad on October 15 (Sunday), the showdown between the rival nations has been advanced by a day and will now take place at the same venue on October 14 (Saturday).

It has been exchanged with the match between England and Afghanistan in Delhi. It will now be held on Sunday instead of the original date of Saturday.

The contest between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, initially scheduled for October 12 (Thursday) has been brought forward to October 10 (Tuesday). Similarly, Australia's significant clash against South Africa in Lucknow has been preponed by 24 hours, shifting from October 13 (Friday) to October 12 (Thursday).

Likewise, the New Zealand-Bangladesh game which was initially planned as a day match on October 14 in Chennai has been rescheduled and will now occur on October 13 (Friday) as a day-night fixture.

During the preliminary phase of the tournament, a minor adjustment has been made to the fixture of England's match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala. The match has transitioned from a day-night fixture to a daytime encounter, commencing at 10:30 AM (local time).

No change in dates for grand finale

Towards the conclusion of the league stage, three changes have been instituted for the double-header matches scheduled for November 12 (Sunday). These matches have been shifted to a day earlier, taking place on November 11 (Saturday) instead. The fixtures include Australia versus Pakistan in Pune at 10:30 AM and England versus Pakistan in Kolkata at 02:00 PM.

Simultaneously, India's final league game against the Netherlands has been moved from November 11 to November 12 and it will be held as a day-night contest in Bengaluru.

The World Cup will kick off on October 5 (Thursday) with the clash between 2019 finalists England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament will culminate in the final at the same venue on November 19 (Sunday).

