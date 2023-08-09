Fans left fuming after Hardik Pandya's match-winning six denies Tilak Varma fifty

The Indian T20I skipper was widely criticised on Twitter for not giving young Tilak Varma the strike to get his second half-century against the West Indies. 
 By Kashish Chadha Aug 9, 2023, 09:19 IST
Hardik Pandya

Indian cricket fans didn't hold back in disappointment with stand-in India skipper Hardik Pandya even as he finished off the proceedings for the third T20I in Guyana with a six on Tuesday (August 8). They were left fuming over the premier India allrounder for denying young Tilak Varma his fifty at the other end. 

With two runs required off 14 deliveries, fans expected Hardik to turn over the strike and allow his 20-year-old teammate to get to what would've been a second consecutive half-century in his first three innings as an India player and also gain confidence out of hitting the winning runs. 

As it panned out, however, the ball from opposition counterpart Rovman Powell was the most perfect half-volley and Hardik Pandya decided to belt it straight down the ground for a maximum to finish off the game. 

While the captain wore a grin and shook hands with Powell, who was kind enough to congratulate him and Varma for the Indian win, fans on Twitter were left in absolute shock how could Hardik deny the promising Varma his milestone opportunity? 

Fans in shock after Hardik Pandya's six in Guyana 

They immediately recalled legendary MS Dhoni's rare moment of expression of emotions on the field when he decided to dead bat a delivery with a solitary run needed in the 2014 T20 World Cup semifinal versus South Africa and let the great Virat Kohli, who had aced the run-chase up until that point, finish off the proceedings. 

Some even reminisced of Sanju Samson negating a deliberate wide-ball attempt from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during IPL 2023 to ensure that, with just three more runs required, young Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal still had a chance to reach his maiden IPL century from 94 not out. 

Here is how fans reacted: 

One way to treat the episode, however, would be to admire the culture created and sustained within the current Indian set-up, where milestones aren't the be-all and end-all for the team and perhaps Hardik let it be known indirectly to a young rising player like Varma and the rest. 

