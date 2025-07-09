‘Don’t think..’ – NZ Coach Gives Honest Take On Kane Williamson & His International Return After Turning Down Central Contract Twice

Kane Williamson will be featuring in The Hundred.
Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has opted out of a central contract twice. However, the Coach of the national team, Rob Walter, still firmly believes that Williamson is keen on representing the country and will make a comeback soon. The former Kiwi skipper will be leading the London Spirit in The Hundred league, which is scheduled to begin soon. As a result, he is set to miss the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, which is set to be played in Bulawayo later this year. Williamson, along with a couple of teammates, did not opt for the central contracts to keep themselves free to play in other T20 leagues in the world. Instead, he has signed a casual contract which allows him to schedule his availability according to his convenience.
Coach Walter expressed that he is on very clear ground with the former New Zealand skipper. He mentioned that, in a recent conversation with Williamson, the latter gave great insights on where New Zealand cricket should be headed. Walter also stressed the fact that the 34-year-old is extremely committed towards playing for New Zealand, and also predicts that it won’t be too long until he sparks a comeback.
“Myself and Kane have had a nice conversation, a long conversation. It was really great to catch up with him and discuss cricket. It was great to get his lens on New Zealand cricket and the Black Caps. He’s been so influential in their success over the years. But then also to discuss what the future might look like. I’ve said it repeatedly, he’s still very committed to the Black Caps and wants to play international cricket. I don’t think it’ll be too long until we see that”, said Walter.
The Kiwis will be participating in a Tri-series, comprising Zimbabwe and South Africa. This tournament will be played in Zimbabwe, kicking off on July 14. Post this three-team series, the visitors will be playing a two-match Test series in Bulawayo. The New Zealand Cricket Board recently announced the squad for the series against Zimbabwe. Matt Fisher has received his maiden call-up to the side. On the other hand, big names like Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, and Michael Bracewell aren’t unavailable for the series. Rob Walter expressed that Williamson would be the right person to decide on his return to the side. He also went on to say that, provided he wishes to come back, he will be received with open arms.
“Quality players stay quality players, and they just work at finding a method to be successful in all formats. He’s a generational talent, I’ve got no doubt he’d find a way. He’s probably jostling with what that actually looks like for him personally. But as I said, quality players find a way”, New Zealand’s Head Coach concluded.
