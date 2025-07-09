‘Don’t think..’ – NZ Coach Gives Honest Take On Kane Williamson & His International Return After Turning Down Central Contract Twice

Kane Williamson will be featuring in The Hundred.

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has opted out of a central contract twice. However, the Coach of the national team, Rob Walter, still firmly believes that Williamson is keen on representing the country and will make a comeback soon. The former Kiwi skipper will be leading the London Spirit in The Hundred league, which is scheduled to begin soon. As a result, he is set to miss the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, which is set to be played in Bulawayo later this year. Williamson, along with a couple of teammates, did not opt for the central contracts to keep themselves free to play in other T20 leagues in the world. Instead, he has signed a casual contract which allows him to schedule his availability according to his convenience.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 144/10 ASM-W 235/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 146/10 SK 185/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 52/10 INA 53/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W 74/2 BUL-W 73/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W 0/1 GRC-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 104/2 GENW 103/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 97/4 GENW 96/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 78/5 BCC 75/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 110/10 NAJC 50/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA 167/6 SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR 77/4 NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 112/10 MB 114/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – YAR 188/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 215/3 SL-A 213/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

Coach Walter expressed that he is on very clear ground with the former New Zealand skipper. He mentioned that, in a recent conversation with Williamson, the latter gave great insights on where New Zealand cricket should be headed. Walter also stressed the fact that the 34-year-old is extremely committed towards playing for New Zealand, and also predicts that it won’t be too long until he sparks a comeback.

“Myself and Kane have had a nice conversation, a long conversation. It was really great to catch up with him and discuss cricket. It was great to get his lens on New Zealand cricket and the Black Caps. He’s been so influential in their success over the years. But then also to discuss what the future might look like. I’ve said it repeatedly, he’s still very committed to the Black Caps and wants to play international cricket. I don’t think it’ll be too long until we see that”, said Walter.

ALSO READ:

The Road Ahead For New Zealand and Kane Williamson

The Kiwis will be participating in a Tri-series, comprising Zimbabwe and South Africa. This tournament will be played in Zimbabwe, kicking off on July 14. Post this three-team series, the visitors will be playing a two-match Test series in Bulawayo. The New Zealand Cricket Board recently announced the squad for the series against Zimbabwe. Matt Fisher has received his maiden call-up to the side. On the other hand, big names like Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, and Michael Bracewell aren’t unavailable for the series. Rob Walter expressed that Williamson would be the right person to decide on his return to the side. He also went on to say that, provided he wishes to come back, he will be received with open arms.

“Quality players stay quality players, and they just work at finding a method to be successful in all formats. He’s a generational talent, I’ve got no doubt he’d find a way. He’s probably jostling with what that actually looks like for him personally. But as I said, quality players find a way”, New Zealand’s Head Coach concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.