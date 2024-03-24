After Imad Wasim, another Pakistan player comes out of retirement for T20 World Cup

The cricketer took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news.

In a recent development, a star Pakistan pacer has come out of his retirement to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup, slated later for June this year. The news comes just days after another Pakistan star, Imad Wasim reversed his retirement for the mega-event.

The cricketer took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news.

Mohammad Amir wrote, "I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC ,I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations."

Mohammad Amir reverses retirement to play in 2024 T20 World Cup

Amir had called it quits from the longest format in 2019 and then from all international cricket a year later after claiming that he wasn't interested in playing for Pakistan. He cited 'mental torture' and had to face constant taunts for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

Although he was offered to return to the national setup by former team director Mohammad Hafeez last year, Amir refused.

Heralded as one of Pakistan's most skilled pacers, Amir faced a significant downturn when he was arrested in 2010 on charges of spot-fixing. Subsequently, he received a five-year ban from all cricket activities for intentionally bowling no-balls during a Test match against England at Lord's.

However, his ban was reduced in 2015, marking his return to domestic cricket and eventually, he reclaimed his position in the Pakistan team in 2016.

