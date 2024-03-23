Star Pakistan all-rounder reverses retirement for 2024 T20 World Cup

In a recent development, a star Pakistan all-rounder has come out of his retirement for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be held in June this year. The cricketer took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news.

Imad Wasim wrote on X, "I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in the T20I format leading up to ICC T20 World Cup 2024. I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!"

Imad, who announced his international retirement in November 2023, has recently witnessed a steep rise in his form in the shortest format.

Imad Wasim was in stellar form in the recent PSL 9

The recently concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) saw the 35-year-old in sublime form. His best performances particularly came during the playoffs stage.

He went on to win the Player-of-the-Match award in all three games for the eventual champions Islamabad United, making him the first player in the tournament's history to achieve this feat.

Notably, Imad also made history by becoming the first player to secure a five-wicket haul in a PSL final. Beyond his indispensable role in Islamabad's bowling lineup, Imad also showcased his ability to perform under pressure with the bat, delivering pivotal contributions throughout the tournament.

He played a crucial cameo in a pivotal match to secure qualification for the playoffs and then delivered the goods with the bat later in the playoffs itself.

Pakistan's next T20 series will be against New Zealand at home next month, followed by a tour of England in May, in the buildup to their preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

