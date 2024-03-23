'He is like Dhoni, very cool and calm' - Shivam Dube showers praise on this CSK star

Shivam Dube played a crucial knock to help CSK get off to a winning start in IPL 2024.

Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a flying start to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign following a confident six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman was the star of the show with his 4-wicket haul as new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up his maiden win in his first outing after taking over CSK's captaincy reins from MS Dhoni.

Following the game, Shivam Dube, who contributed an unbeaten 34 off 28 balls, shared his thoughts on playing under the leadership of the new CSK skipper.

Dube said on Jio Cinema, “I found out two days ago and I was shocked. I think he’s handed it to the perfect person. Ruturaj is quite like Dhoni, very cool and calm,"



He added, "It’s really fun because I have played under him before. I know what kind of a captain he is, how he behaves, and what he expects from me."

Ruturaj Gaikwad impresses on captaincy debut

CSK's new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has already earned praises for the way he maneuvered his bowlers against RCB.

Handed the leadership role just ahead of the IPL, Gaikwad has big shoes to fill and he made an impressive start under the tutelage of talisman MS Dhoni.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony following the win, Gaikwad said, "I've always enjoyed it (captaincy), never felt it as an additional pressure. I had experience on how to handle it, never felt any pressure, and obviously had Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai as well.

ALSO READ: 'I know what I can do if I stay till the end' - CSK star highly confident of his match-winning abilities after victory over RCB

CSK will play their next match against Gujarat Titans in what will be a recap of last season's finale. Both teams have a new skipper at the helm and it promises to be a mouthwatering contest to watch out for.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.