'I know what I can do if I stay till the end' - CSK star highly confident of his match-winning abilities after victory over RCB

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started the IPL 2024 season on a very bright note as they registered a commanding six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first match of the season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai on Friday. RCB tried their best to defend their total of 173 and were in the game as long as the 13th over of the CSK innings, until Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube joined hands at the crease.

CSK needed 64 runs to win off 45 deliveries when their fourth wicket fell. The match hanged in balance but the experienced Dube and Jadeja showed their class as they stitched together an excellent partnership to chase the target down with eight deliveries to spare.

These two batters were unbeaten in the final last year and they have carried that streak over into this match as well.

"Me and Jadeja are still not out from 2023. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something else for me. That is what I have learnt from Mahi bhai and that is what I am trying to do every game. That feels really good when you finish a game like this, especially in the first game of the IPL season, so it feels good. I had only one thing in my mind - Watch the ball and play. Because I know what I can do if I am there till the end," Dube said in an interaction with Rachin Ravindra after CSK's victory.

Dube came in as an impact player and remained unbeaten on 34 off just 28 deliveries. Jadeja, on the other hand, made an unbeaten 25 off 17 balls.

Debutant Rachin Ravindra also impressed, smashing 37 runs off only 15 deliveries at the top of the order, including three fours and as many sixes.

"The support was obviously crazy. The wicket was beautiful once it made my life a lot easier, but the crowd was incredible. Probably the loudest I have ever experienced. Everyone with their whistles, it was unbelievable. So, hopefully we have more nice wins here so that we hear the crowd cheer more often. It was an amazing opening night, concerts and everything, which made the spectacle amazing," Ravindra said.

There was another star in this match. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, playing his first match for the Yellow Army, claimed four wickets in his first two overs and finished with an excellent spell of 4/29.