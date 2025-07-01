Pakistan’s Star All-rounder Suffers Shoulder Injury, Likely To Be Out Of Asia Cup 2025

The all-rounder has been suffering from the issue for a long time
Pakistan’s white-ball fortunes have been on a downward spiral in recent times. They were dumped out from the semifinals race in the Champions Trophy 2025 in a tournament where they were defending their title in home conditions.
It was followed by a poor showing in the tour of New Zealand where they were soundly beaten 4-1 in T20I series and then swept 0-3 clean in the ODI series by the hosts.
They returned home to beat an in-transition side like Bangladesh 3-0 in a recent T20I series.
The shift in captaincy and the power dynamics in the dressing room has seen an optimism in their T20I approach against Bangladesh. But there is trouble for them going forward with the series against Bangladesh, West Indies and possibly the Asia Cup 2025 as star all-rounder Shadab Khan is likely to miss all of them.
According to a report by PTI, the leg-spinner all-rounder has been suffering with a long-term shoulder problem which needs surgery. The recovery is likely to take more than three months due to which Shadab is likely to miss the upcoming three series.
Shadab was coming off a good season with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. He claimed 14 wickets from nine innings at an economy of 8 and an average of 16.5. He also scored 173 from seven innings as Islamabad United reached the playoffs.
The senior all-rounder also claimed four wickets in the series against Bangladesh at an economy of 7.
The Asia Cup schedule hasn’t been announced yet as the Asian Cricket Council is still mulling the schedule of the tournament which is set to be played in T20 format this year. India won the previous edition in ODI format and set to host the tournament for the first time since 1990.
It is likely that the ACC will move all the clashes involving Pakistan to either the UAE or neighbouring Sri Lanka, similar to the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and India’s matches in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025 when Pakistan had the hosting rights.
India beat Pakistan by six wickets in their previous clash.
