Pakistan’s Star All-rounder Suffers Shoulder Injury, Likely To Be Out Of Asia Cup 2025

The all-rounder has been suffering from the issue for a long time

Pakistan’s white-ball fortunes have been on a downward spiral in recent times. They were dumped out from the semifinals race in the Champions Trophy 2025 in a tournament where they were defending their title in home conditions.

It was followed by a poor showing in the tour of New Zealand where they were soundly beaten 4-1 in T20I series and then swept 0-3 clean in the ODI series by the hosts.

All matches (33) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 166/7 MPS 171/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 162/7 PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 148/5 BSAS 100/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 119/6 BSAS 118/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 11/2 SOST 116/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 65/5 MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO 75/3 IRSCC 73/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – IDTT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan likely to be out for a long time

They returned home to beat an in-transition side like Bangladesh 3-0 in a recent T20I series.

The shift in captaincy and the power dynamics in the dressing room has seen an optimism in their T20I approach against Bangladesh. But there is trouble for them going forward with the series against Bangladesh, West Indies and possibly the Asia Cup 2025 as star all-rounder Shadab Khan is likely to miss all of them.

According to a report by PTI, the leg-spinner all-rounder has been suffering with a long-term shoulder problem which needs surgery. The recovery is likely to take more than three months due to which Shadab is likely to miss the upcoming three series.

ALSO READ:

Shadab was coming off a good season with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. He claimed 14 wickets from nine innings at an economy of 8 and an average of 16.5. He also scored 173 from seven innings as Islamabad United reached the playoffs.

The senior all-rounder also claimed four wickets in the series against Bangladesh at an economy of 7.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule yet to be confirmed

The Asia Cup schedule hasn’t been announced yet as the Asian Cricket Council is still mulling the schedule of the tournament which is set to be played in T20 format this year. India won the previous edition in ODI format and set to host the tournament for the first time since 1990.

It is likely that the ACC will move all the clashes involving Pakistan to either the UAE or neighbouring Sri Lanka, similar to the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and India’s matches in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025 when Pakistan had the hosting rights.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in their previous clash.