Punjab Kings All-rounder Glenn Maxwell Apologises to Coach Ricky Ponting After Smashing Unbeaten Century in MLC 2025
‘Let Him Down in Tournaments’: Punjab Kings All-rounder Apologises to Coach Ricky Ponting After Smashing Unbeaten Century in MLC 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 18, 2025 - 3 min read

He scored 106* runs off 49 balls against LA Knight Riders.

After having a disastrous season for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has made a brilliant comeback in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. After hitting a blistering unbeaten century, the Washington Freedom skipper has apologised to the coach Ricky Ponting. Notably, the former Australia batter was also the head coach of Punjab this season.

“Sometimes the results don’t go your way. I have let him down in a couple of tournaments. I missed out playing for Punjab in the later stages of the IPL. Playing under Ricky, we hopefully have a chance to add to last year’s trophy,” he said in the post-match presentation.

Glenn Maxwell for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

The 36-year-old has continued with his rough patch in the IPL 2025. After his decent four-year campaign with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Maxwell was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. His former team PBKS acquired him by spending INR 4.20 crore in the player auction.

However, the player scored only 48 runs and scalped four wickets in seven matches this season. Previously, he also flopped for PBKS to accumulate only 1,294 runs in 65 matches across five IPL seasons. The Australian has had only three 400-plus seasons in his 12-year-long IPL career so far.

ALSO READ:

Washington Freedom vs LA Knight Riders

The reigning champions Washington Freedom registered a huge 113-run victory over the LA Knight Riders (LAKR). Opener Mitchell Owen provided a strong start to their innings with his 32 runs off 11 balls at a blazing strike rate of 290.90. But the Knights made a comeback with successive breakthroughs to reduce them to 93/5 after 12 overs. However, a whirlwind knock from captain Maxwell to notch up 106 not-out off just 49 balls, took their score to 208/5 after 20 overs.

Coming into the chase, LAKR made an unwanted record as all of their top three batters were dismissed for ducks. Captain Jason Holder (23 off 16) and Saif Badar (32 off 31) were the only notable players from the Knights’ innings. Shadley van Schalkwyk and Corne Dry also contributed with 12 and 13 runs, respectively, but the team eventually got bundled out for just 95 runs under 17 overs. This is the third consecutive defeat for LAKR as they are yet to get off the mark on the MLC 2025 points table.

On the other hand, after stumbling in the opening clash, Washington Freedom has won back-to-back matches in the tournament. Maxwell and Co. will next take on the MI New York on June 22.

