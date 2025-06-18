News
Shakib Al Hasan has always been in controversy, and a fresh one has emerged, this time regarding stock manipulation.
news

Shakib Al Hasan in Fresh Controversy After Alleged Involvement in Stock Manipulation, ACC Files Case Against Bangladesh Star

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 18, 2025 - 3 min read

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has lodged a case against prominent Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan has always been in controversy, and a fresh one has emerged, this time regarding stock manipulation.

Shakib Al Hasan has always been in controversy, and a fresh one has emerged, this time regarding stock manipulation. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has lodged a case against prominent Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and 14 others for alleged involvement in share price manipulation and money laundering.

The ACC released a press release, claiming that Shakib and his associates earned Tk 2.57 billion via unlawful trading and artificially inflated some selective stocks in violation of securities laws. Hence, when stocks jumped, they sold their shares to earn a hefty profit illegally.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The press release also mentioned that Shakib was involved as an investor in the manipulation of stocks of Paramount Insurance, Cristal Insurance and Sonali Paper and earned capital gains worth Tk 29.50 million. ACC investigators uncovered suspicious transactions totalling Tk 5.42 billion in 17 bank accounts linked to Mr. Khayer, who is Shakib’s partner.

ALSO READ:

It’s worth noting that Shakib and his partner Abul Khayer’s names appeared several times in probe reports. The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has already slapped penalties on them, but now ACC has lodged a case against Shakib and his partners.

Dhaka court imposes travel bans on Shakib Al Hasan after share price manipulation

After being found guilty in the corruption case, Shakib Al Hasan and his associates have been banned from leaving the country. Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain issued this order following a hearing on the petition filed by the ACC.

That might affect Shakib’s future cricketing commitments, for he travels all around the world. Recently, he was involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, where he played for Lahore Qalandars.

However, he has not been part of the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh after retiring from the format. His last outing for Bangladesh came in October last year when he was involved in a Test series against India in India.

It will be interesting to see how Shakib’s career unfolds in the coming days. He has already been out of plans from Bangladesh’s national team, and this ban will exacerbate his chances of a return.

Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan
