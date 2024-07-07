'Bohot zyada khich khich': Ramiz Raja opens up on Babar-Rizwan duo after T20 World Cup disaster

The Pakistan batting stalwarts came under criticism after Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the mega-event.

Former Pakistan skipper and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja opened up on the batting duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan amidst all the flak following the Men in Green's early exit from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistan batting stalwarts came under criticism after Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage following defeats against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India.

However, Ramiz Raja spoke in support of the duo on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks'.

Ramiz Raja said, "The Rizwan-Babar opening pair—we kept insisting on removing them without any real reason.I know there is nothing else after them. When there's nothing, if not them, don’t mess with what is already working." He added, "Their techniques might need some fine-tuning, but you can't split them up because they took us to the final in Australia and the Asia Cup—it was these two who did that. So, what led to these doubts about them? (Bohot zyada khich khich hua hain) There has been too much unnecessary fuss, and that's why we saw these results in the World Cup."

Pakistan team has come under scrutiny following T20 World Cup 2024 exit

During the 2024 T20 World Cup, Babar Azam scored 122 runs in four matches, while Mohammad Rizwan accumulated 110 runs over the same number of innings. Pakistan's early exit from the tournament has led to significant criticism directed at both Babar Azam and the team. The scrutiny has focused intensely on the team's strategy and individual performances.

Looking ahead, Pakistan's schedule is packed with challenging fixtures. They are set to host a five-Test series against Bangladesh and England, followed by a white-ball tour of Australia.

After that, the team will tour South Africa, where they will compete in a comprehensive series that includes both Test and white-ball formats.

