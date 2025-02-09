Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming, Knockouts: Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Telecast Details, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Knockouts on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website in India.

After two phases of some gruelling cricketing action, the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season has now entered its business end. The top eight teams have now secured their spots in the quarter-finals following seven rounds of matches in the four Elite groups.

On the other hand, Bihar and Meghalaya have been relegated to the Plate group for being the bottom two sides in the combined group tally. Goa and Nagaland, the two finalists from the Plate group, will move up to the Elite group for the upcoming season.

As for the knockout stage, matches that were previously played over four days during the group phase will now be extended to five days.

Which teams have qualified for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarter-finals?

The eight teams that have qualified are – Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Mumbai, Kerala, Tamul Nadu and Gujarat.

When is the Final of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final will be played from February 26-March 2.

Where to watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Knockouts Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Knockouts on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website in India.

Where to watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Knockouts Live Telecast on TV in India?

Fans can watch the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Knockouts live telecast on Sports18 Khel in India.

ALSO READ:

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Knockout schedule

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1 – J&K vs Kerala; Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Quarterfinal 2 – Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu; Venue: VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Quarterfinal 3 – Haryana ss Mumbai; Venue: Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli

Quarterfinal 4 – Saurashtra vs Gujarat; Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Semi Finals

Semifinal 1 – Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF4; Venue: TBD

Semifinal 2 – Winner of QF2 vs Winner of QF3; Venue: TBD

Final

February 26 – 2 March, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.