news
Last updated: February 15, 2025

‘You Are Hiding Your Failures Behind Humour’-Former Indian Spinner Slams English Opener Ben Duckett’s Comments On Beating India in CT 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The Indian spinner spoke about England's disappointing slump over the last few years.

On his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his disappointment towards England’s losses in bilateral series among other tournaments. 

This came shortly after English player Ben Duckett’s remarks on their embarrassing 3-0 loss to India in the recently concluded ODI series.

The opening batter said, “If we lose 3-0 to India, I don’t care as long as we beat them in the final in the Champions Trophy. No one will probably look back on this series if we go and do the business in that competition.”

Ashwin criticised Duckett’s remarks and disapproved of the team’s long list of excuses. 

The legendary spinner said, “No matter what Ben Duckett says, going into the Champions Trophy this series loss will create a big dent to their confidence. Ben Duckett has said similar things in the past too, saying Yashasvi Jaiswal has learnt to play aggressive cricket from England’s Bazball style. I know Ben Duckett and his penchant for humour, but this was no joke and it is like you are hiding your failures behind humour.”

Watch the full video here:

ALSO READ: 

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Sharp Response

Ashwin continued to speak about England’s disappointing slump over the last few years. 

“Your 2023 ODI World Cup was pretty bad as well. It isn’t like they are in bad form over 2-3 months. It has been the case for four years now. Despite having such a talented group they are not able to justify their potential. Even in Test cricket, I read somewhere a few days ago that Ben Stokes said that he doesn’t understand the points system of the WTC. My only advice to him is that if you don’t understand the points system, then first go and understand it. This is not a joke. Every time you lose, you bring up such lame excuses,” Ashwin continued.

England are placed in Group B with South Africa, Afghanistan, and Australia for the upcoming ICC mega event. The Jos Buttler-led team will face Australia at Lahore on February 22. 

