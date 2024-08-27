Ravindra Jadeja and two more India stars ruled out of Duleep Trophy

The Duleep Trophy will provide a solid chance for the Indian players to make their mark in red-ball cricket ahead of India's long Test schedule where they will play ten Tests

In a recent development coming in, the Indian Men's selection committee has decided to rest dynamic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja along with two more India stars from the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

Jadeja has been released from the Team B squad while pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohammed Siraj in the Team B squad and Gaurav Yadav will come in place of Umran Malik in Team C.

Siraj, who was a part of the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour and Malik are suffering from illness and will subsequently not be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures.

On the other hand, Jadeja's most recent appearance was in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in June, after which he was given a break for the ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The Duleep Trophy will provide a solid chance for the Indian players to make their mark in red-ball cricket ahead of India's long Test schedule where they will play ten Tests over the next four months, starting with the two-Test series against Bangladesh in September. That will be followed by three more games against New Zealand and five away, in Australia in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Revised Duleep Trophy squads:

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

