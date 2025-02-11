Riyan Parag Breaks Silence On Leaked YouTube Browsing History Controversy Involving Bollywood Actresses

He played his debut ODI match in August 2024 against Sri Lanka, scoring just 15 runs.

Months after the controversy of his YouTube search history that went viral, Team India’s Riyan Parag broke the silence ahead of IPL 2025. The youngster’s search history revealed indecent video requests for Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) star feels the incident was blown out of proportion because IPL’s Final and the new winners (Kolkata Knight Riders) hit the headlines.

Watch the full video of Parag’s explanation.

Riyan Parag talking about his search history controversy for the first time



(Video Credit-City1016) pic.twitter.com/6PyXMIYHYF — Rohit Baliyan (@rohit_balyan) February 11, 2025

He said, “I finished the IPL, we were in Chennai, finished the match, got on a Discord call with my streaming team, and it got publicised now, but it happened before the IPL. One of the people in my Discord team tried to set me up before the IPL, but that got taken down very quickly. But then after the IPL, the hype was there, and I had a good season. I came and opened my stream, I didn’t have Spotify or Apple Music. Everything was deleted. So I went on YouTube to put on music, and I searched for music. But I didn’t know what was happening, but once I did the stream ended, I was like Oh s**t! This happened. It just got blown out of proportion. I didn’t think it was good enough a reason for me to go out publicly and clarify everything and no one would understand.”

ALSO READ:

About the controversy

Fans noticed Parag’s search history during a live Discord session after the conclusion of IPL 2024.

Riyan Parag is only 22 years old. We all did such things at that age.



But Ananya Pandey Hot 😭😭



Totally disappointed. pic.twitter.com/jvIsGz2Lqt — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 27, 2024

Later last year in August, Parag played his debut ODI match in Sri Lanka scoring just 15 runs. He also featured in India’s T20I series against Bangladesh.

The 23-year-old has been active in the domestic circuit. In his last Ranji Trophy match for Assam vs Saurashtra, the skipper struck 51 runs in the first innings but got out for a duck in the second innings. Saurashtra won that match by an innings and 144 runs to proceed to the Quarter Final.

In IPL 2024, the No.4 batter made 573 runs in 14 innings including four fifties and a top score of 84 not out. RR finished third on the table as they lost their penultimate match to SunRisers Hyderabad. Parag will continue with the same franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025.