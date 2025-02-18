‘Trying To Break My Leg’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Pakistani Net Bowler Attacked Him Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team had two practice sessions ahead of their tournament opener against Bangladesh.

The Indian team is all geared up as they set their sights on the Champions Trophy 2025 next. The Men in Blue will face their first assignment in the ICC event against Bangladesh on February 20.

Ahead of their tournament opener, India had two match practice sessions.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who recently returned to form with a knock of 119 in recent England ODIs also looked sharp, practising late cuts and delicate touch shots.

However, one local bowler, posed a challenge for him and a video of the encounter quickly went viral.

Rohit Sharma heaps plaudits on local bowler

After the practice, Rohit Sharma acknowledged the impressive bowling of local left-arm fast bowler Awais Ahmad, who consistently troubled him with inswinging yorkers. The 37-year-old, who is now aiming to become the third Indian captain to lift the Champions Trophy, praised Ahmad and labelled him as a “class bowler.”

Rohit, jokingly also claimed that Awais was trying to break his leg with his lethal deliveries.

“Class bowler. Aap humare joota… pair todne ki kosish kar rahe the inswinging yorker maar ke. Badiya bhai badiya. Aap log humko yaha help kar rahe ho, bada acha laga, thank you (You were trying to break my leg. Great bowling. I’m grateful that you all helped us here in training),” Rohit said in the viral video.

Notably, Awais had recently received guidance from veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who had famously dismissed Rohit in the Champions Trophy 2017 Final which Pakistan won in the end.

