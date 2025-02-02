News
Sam Konstas should be sent home if not playing says brad haddin
News
Last updated: February 2, 2025

Sam Konstas to Head Back Home From Sri Lanka Tour? Former Australia Player Urges Management to Do So

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The youngster was sidelined for the first Test against Sri Lanka and is unlikely to feature in the second Test

Sam Konstas should be sent home if not playing says brad haddin

Former wicketkeeper Brad Haddin felt that Australia’s management should take a call to send Sam Konstas back home to play domestic cricket if they don’t need his services in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Konstas made his debut against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and impressed with a 60 in his first innings. The 19-year-old took on the might of Jasprit Bumrah with a series of ramp shots which were the highlight of his knock.

Sam Konstas sidelined for first Test against Australia

The bright start to his Test career prompted Australian selectors to pick Konstas for the two Tests against Sri Lanka. However, he was dropped for the first Test in Galle and Josh Inglis made his Test debut instead, scoring 102 in the first innings.

Haddin, who was all praise for Konstas, felt that the team should make sure the teenager should keep on playing if he is to stay sharp and be ready for the World Test Championship final in June.

“We’ve got to remember he’s (Konstas) 19 so if they’re not using him for the second Test I would send him home to play state cricket, he hasn’t played a lot and the more he plays the better. He would’ve had a good couple of weeks over there (Sri Lanka) learning, so if he’s not going to be needed, send him back home to bat,” Haddin told cricket.com.au.

Also Read:

Australia looking ominous after big win against Sri Lanka

Australia, who are looking to win their first Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in Sri Lanka since 2011, won the first Test by an innings and 242 runs. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja opened the innings on a flat track and put up 92 for the first wicket. Khawaja went on to score 232, his maiden double ton in Tests while captain Steven Smith’s 141 and Head’s 57 propelled the visitors to a score of 654/6 declared. 

“We’ve seen how well Travis Head and Uzzie (Khawaja) played at the top of the order, I think he (Konstas) will come straight back in for the Test Championship. He’s only a 19-year-old boy, the world is in front of him, we’re going to see a very good player for a very long time,” Haddin added.

Australia were boosted by the presence of left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who recovered from a finger injury before the series to claim 5-63 and 4-86 in the big win.

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played from February 6-10 at the Galle International Stadium.

Australia
Brad Haddin
Sam Konstas
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Australia
Travis Head

