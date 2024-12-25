News
Rohit Sharma
News
December 25, 2024 - 7:21 pm

‘Flawed Statement’: Former India Player Hits Back at Rohit Sharma for Defending Virat Kohli

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit Sharma recently defended Kohli for his struggles in Australia.

Rohit Sharma

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli has been struggling with the bat in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Apart from his century in the series opener in Perth, Kohli has managed scores of 5, 7, 11 and 3 in the four other innings he has batted so far.

The primary challenge in Kohli’s batting during this series has been his tendency to chase deliveries moving away from his off stump, leading to his dismissals. He has consistently struggled with edging the ball to the wicketkeeper or slip fielders, often while executing a cover drive or attempting to pull his bat away from deliveries with extra bounce.

When pressed about the same in the pre-match conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test, India captain Rohit Sharma gave his vote of confidence and remained optimistic about Kohli making amends for his errors, stating that ‘modern day greats’ find their ‘own path’.

ALSO READ: Star India Pacer Equals Ashwin’s 2016 Record After Stellar Display in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Sanjay Manjrekar hits back at Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on the contrary had a different opinion, suggesting that Kohli would need help to figure out their issue. He mentioned that if Rohit’s claim held any truth, Kohli would have already overcome his challenges.

Manjrekar stressed the importance of the batting coach stepping in to resolve these technical issues.

“Actually, that’s a flawed statement. And he has to say it. Let’s understand a captain cannot be going out there and putting further pressure on the batter. So he has said that thing that he has to say in a press conference. But obviously, from deep within, cricketers think differently. I was part of that system as well. We couldn’t actually speak our minds,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma
Sanjay Manjrekar
Virat Kohli

