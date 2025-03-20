Seeding Teams, Bonus Points: World Test Championship Set To Undergo Major Changes After WTC25 Final

If implemented, these new rules could see a shift in how Test cricket is played

The upcoming cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) might see significant changes in the points scoring system which is likely to bring in a shift on how teams approach Test matches, specifically the ones played overseas.

According to a report by UK daily The Telegraph, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to change the scoring system based on the margin on victory similar to that of Six Nations in rugby. Currently, the league format over two cricket calendars considers the percentage of points won to determine the finalists.

More points for an innings win

The ICC had also introduced points deductions for slow over-rates which affected England the most as they had seen 19 points slashed off in the 2024-25 cycle. Even though they have been relaxed, the criteria for awarding points will be the burning topic.

According to the report, the ICC board meeting in early April will bring forth the idea to award bonus points for victories by an innings margin which is similar to that of India’s First-Class competition Ranji Trophy. In the Ranji Trophy, teams winning by an innings or by a difference of 10 wickets get two bonus points besides the four points they get for each win.

Another big change is rewarding teams for winning in non-home conditions. For example, New Zealand 3-0 cleansweep of India in their own backyard last year could’ve propelled them to third in the table and made the race to the final more interesting. However, they remained fourth in the table behind India while South Africa and Australia reached the final at Lord’s set to be played from June 11.

The onus on away wins have been part of football for a long time with inter-continental tournaments such as Europe’s Champions League giving weightage to the away goals scored across two matches of a knock-out game. Bringing such changes could bring more emphasis to the visiting team’s preparations.

Changing Power Dynamics Of Test Cricket

Another change is the seeding system and awarding points depending on the team which they face.

The inception of WTC has definitely restored some of the eroded lustre to Test cricket, bringing more importance to result-oriented pitches, in turn very less draws across the world. If the changes do happen, the amount of Tests played between nations outside the big three – Australia, India and England – might also increase.

Former cricketers had suggested or supported the idea of a two-division based WTC but that proposal hasn’t received many enthusiastic takers among administrators.

