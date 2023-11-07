Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of 2023 World Cup

An X-ray conducted after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh’s last match of the tournament against Australia.

In a recent development coming out of the Bangladesh camp, skipper Shakib Al Hasan has suffered an injury to his left Index finger while batting in the match against Sri Lanka in Delhi (November 06) in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. An X-ray conducted after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh’s last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune on 11 November.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said: “Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab.”

Shakib, the world’s number one all-rounder, scored 82 off 65 balls to guide the side to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. He had earlier taken two wickets for 57 runs in a player-of-the-match performance.

