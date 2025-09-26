News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Shamar Joseph injury Johann Layne West Indies Tests IND vs WI
news

Shamar Joseph Out of India Test Series, Replacement Named By West Indies

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 26, 2025
3 min read

The first India vs West Indies Test will be played from October 2.

Shamar Joseph injury Johann Layne West Indies Tests IND vs WI

A week before West Indies men’s cricket team kicks off the India Test series, they have suffered a massive blow. One of their key pacers, Shamar Joseph is set to miss the tournament. 

Part of the ICC World Test Championship, the India vs West Indies series will be a two-game affair. The first Test will take place at Ahmedabad from October 2nd while the second match is slated to be played in Delhi from October 9th. 

Why Shamar Joseph will miss the India Test series 

The 26-year-old speedster is set to miss the India tour due to an undisclosed injury. Cricket West Indies (CWI) took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the unfortunate news. 

The medical team will reevaluate Joseph ahead of the Bangladesh series, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. With that assignment to begin from October 18, Joseph has three weeks to get himself fit. 

For West Indies, this comes as a big setback as the Guyanese speedster has been a big part of their pace attack. He has claimed 51 wickets in just 11 Tests at an exceptional average of 21.66 with four five-wicket hauls. 

ALSO READ: 

West Indies call up Johann Layne as replacement 

Although a big loss, West Indies have an able replacement for Joseph. The 22-year-old Johann Layne has been making waves in domestic cricket and was rewarded with an opportunity to travel to India. 

Yet to make his international debut, Layne has an excellent record in First Class cricket. He has 66 wickets to his credit from 19 games at 22.28 runs apiece. The right-arm pace all-rounder was magnificent in the West Indies Championship this year. He took 27 scalps from six matches at an average of 15.88 with two five-wicket hauls. 

Layne is highly rated in the West Indies cricket fraternity, with the likes of Ian Bishop singing high praises of him. With Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales as the frontline pacers, it will be interesting to see if Layne gets his maiden cap. 

West Indies Squad (Updated): Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

IND vs WI
Johann Layne
Shamar Joseph
West Indies
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

Related posts

Nepal Coach Stuart Law Plays Down Importance of West Indies Series, Eyes T20 World Cup Qualifier

Nepal Coach Stuart Law Plays Down Importance of West Indies Series, Eyes T20 World Cup Qualifier

Nepal had failed to secure a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 after a poor show in the ACC Premier Cup 2024.
2:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
KL Rahul Smashes Hundred To Put India A On Course For Win Against Australia A in Pursuit Of 412

KL Rahul Makes 176, Sai Sudharsan Hits Ton As India A Stuns Australia With A Run-Chase Of 412 in Lucknow

India A and Australia A will next engage in three unofficial ODIs, starting on September 30.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
AUS U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Australia U19 vs India U19 Series?

AUS U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Australia U19 vs India U19 Series in India?

The CSK star will lead India U19.
10:31 am
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Last T20 World Cup Hit Me A Lot’ – Smriti Mandhana Opens Up On ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Aspirations

The highly anticipated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is all set to kickstart on September 30.
9:40 am
Sreejita Sen
India vs Pakistan Final Confirmed At Asia Cup 2025; Major Takeaways From PAK vs BAN Ft. Shaheen Afridi

India vs Pakistan Final Confirmed At Asia Cup 2025; Major Takeaways From PAK vs BAN Ft. Shaheen Afridi

1:16 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Mayank Agarwal India County Championship 2025

Discarded India Batter Keeps Outside Chance for Test Comeback Alive With Brisk Hundred in County Championship

He last played a Test for India against Sri Lanka in March 2022. 
11:38 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.